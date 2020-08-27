Having dry skin means the outer layer of your skin lacks moisture. This condition is also called xerosis and can make you susceptible to certain infections if left unattended. Your skin can become dry due to various reasons including ageing, environmental factors or/and a skin condition. Also, taking a hot shower or using harsh soaps also make your skin dry. For people who are prone to dry skin, here we mention some of the effective home remedies that can provide nutrition to their skin and keep it moisturised. Also Read - Moisturizers for Dry Skin: 5 Amazing Face Moisturizers To Get Rid Of Dry Skin

Coconut Oil

According to a study published in the journal Dermatitis, applying coconut oil on your skin daily can hydrate it. Also, this oil can increase the level of fats on your skin surface making it look soft. Another research published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology states that coconut oil is packed with saturated fatty acids that act as moisturiser and make your skin look smoother by filling the gaps in your skin.

Oatmeal Bath

Oatmeal has strong anti-inflammatory properties that prevent the onset of any infection in your dry skin. Taking an oatmeal bath can help you get rid of the skin irritation that comes with dryness. All you need to do is to grind oatmeal to get fine powder and mix it in warm water. After taking a bath with oatmeal water, you must apply a good moisturiser on your skin.

Honey

Honey is associated with various beauty and health benefits. It is one of the most effective home remedies for multiple skin conditions including dry skin. It works due to its strong moisturising, healing, and anti-inflammatory properties.