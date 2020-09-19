Longer working hours, additional household chores, increased screen time, and higher levels of stress and fatigue have been something that all of us have been trying to combat in the past few months. When coupled with a reduction in me-time, self-care, and moments of unwinding, this shift in our lifestyles has had an unhealthy effect on our skin.

These 3 easy to make, homemade face packs will help you pause and take in a moment to breathe in. These homemade face packs will provide an instant solution to the skin that has lost its radiance and glow.

Mint and Turmeric Face Pack

Do you already feel refreshed by reading mint? This face pack will help you heal wounds, acne, and get rid of that stubborn tan. This face pack will give you an instant glow and will make you feel refreshed as it has anti-bacterial and antiseptic properties. Just take a handful of mint and add a dash of turmeric powder and grind the two ingredients. Add a few drops of cold water and apply directly to your face. You can leave the paste for 15 minutes and rinse it off.

The Basic Cucumber face pack

Did you know Cucumber is a superfood for our skin? The green veggie helps in cleansing skin, keeps it moisturized, makes it softer, decreases inflammation, helps in reducing dark circles, and so on. For this face pack, all you need is 1 cucumber and 1 tablespoon sugar. Grate the cucumber and strain water from it, mix the sugar nicely with grated cucumber. Refrigerator them for some time. Once take out the mixture, apply the paste on your face, and leave it for 10 minutes. This face pack will make your skin glow, refreshed, supple, and hydrated.

Banana Face Pack

Want radiant and glowing skin? Try this face pack to get the instant result. The humble banana is not just good for your appetite but also for your skin. Just like cucumber, banana is a superfood. Bananas are rich in potassium, vitamin A and E which does wonder to your skin, it keeps it hydrated and moisturized. Banana has antioxidants properties that will leave your skin supple, soft, and glowing. It fights wrinkles and acne too. Don’t toss that overripe banana to the bin, rather apply it to your face.

All you need is a banana and honey. Mash half a banana with a fork and add one tablespoon of honey and one and mix the two ingredients. Apply this mixture directly on your face and leave it for 15 minutes. Rinse it off.

Voila! That’s it. Here’s your key for a softer, smoother, glowing skin. Which one will you try today?