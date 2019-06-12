This monsoon, sit by the window and have these soups to enjoy the weather and build your immunity! These healthy soups by celebrity Pilates instructor and nutritionist Radhika Karle are easy and quick too.

Lemongrass coriander soup

Ingredients

2 cups water

2 green chillies, slit

1 small piece of ginger

1 small onion chopped

½ cup carrot

2-3 lemon wedges

½ cup coconut milk

Salt to taste

½ cup coriander leaves

½ cup finely chopped spring onions greens

1 cup lemongrass stock

Method

Combine all the ingredients for the stock in a pot and bring it to boil.

Simmer for 20-30 minutes and strain.

Return to the pot and add all the chopped carrots, spring onions greens and salt bring it to boil.

Served hot garnished with coriander leaves and lemon wedges.

Carrot soup

Ingredients

For the stock

2 cups chopped carrots

1 cup chopped onions

½ cup diced potato

3-4 pods of fresh garlic

For the topping

¼ cup chopped onions

¼ cup chopped spinach

¼ cup low-fat milk

Salt to taste

Method

For the stock:

Combine all the ingredients, add 5 cups of water and pressure cook.

When cooked, allow to cool. Blend in a liquidizer and keep aside.

For the topping

Heat the oil and sauté the onions and spinach for 1 minute.

Add the stock and boil for a few minutes.

Warm the milk and add it to the soup.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Serve hot.

Roasted pumpkin soup

Ingredients

1.5 kg pumpkin

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp dried chilli

1 tbsp coriander leaves

1 large onion

3 cloves garlic

1 stick of celery

1 litre vegetable stock

Method

Preheat the oven to 170°C/340°F. Chop the pumpkin into cubes. Place the pumpkin on a large baking tray and drizzle 1 Tbsp the olive oil all over it.

In a pestle and mortar, grind the chilli and coriander seeds with a pinch of salt until finely ground. Sprinkle the spices over the pumpkin with some black pepper. Roast the pumpkin in the oven until cooked through and slightly caramelized, approximately 45 minutes.

Chop the onion, garlic, carrot and celery. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil over a medium heat in a large saucepan then add the vegetables and cook for 15 minutes until soft.

When the pumpkin is ready, add to a blender with the vegetable stock. Blend adding a little more water if you like to bring to desired consistency. Heat up and serve when ready.