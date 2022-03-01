With most of us heading back to work from office routine, our regular cycles of dealing with stress, pollution, and perpetual multi-tasking have begun again. All these aspects tend to show their effect on your face at the end of the day. This could either mean your skin starts to look dull, or tired, your eyes start looking puffy and lifeless. To top that up a lot of us face trouble while falling asleep at night. If not, are you dealing with the constant tossing and turning around and feeling exhausted every morning?Also Read - Did You Know Change of Seasons Have Adverse Effects on Your Skin? Here’s How

Over the years there has been a dramatic shift in the number of hours that people sleep. A few decades ago the average sleep per night was 8 hours, now it is only 6.8 hours. We are busier, more stressed, and quite a few of us feel like we don’t have time for sleep. Sleep, however, is crucially imperative for good health, both inside and out. It is also important for our glowing, youthful skin. Having said that, a few simple face yoga moves as part of our bedtime routine is a perfect way to wind down, help relieve some stress, and prepare the body for sleep. Also Read - Skincare Tips: Here's A List Of 5 Best And Worst Foods For Your Skin - Watch

Apart from supplementing better sleep, face yoga involves massage and exercises that stimulate the muscles, skin, and also lymphatic system. These techniques are formulated to soften and relax your face muscles to help ease tension, stress, and worry. Also Read - Uses And Benefits of Applying a Serum on Your Face Before The Moisturizer

Face yoga is a natural option that may bring about lasting results. The technique uses a variety of massages and exercises to target your face, neck, and shoulders. It is said to be effective in improving the structural appearance of your face by strengthening the muscles of your cheeks and face. Consistent face yoga practice will help you create positive long-term changes. Apart from the multitude of benefits face yoga offers, the effects are not just skin deep.

Regarded as a natural facelift that enhances your overall well-being as well, its benefits are said to be immense.

Dr Rashmi Shetty, Indian Board-Certified Dermatologist, Author, Entrepreneur, Industry Expert shares 3 exercises that you can do in just 3 minutes every night before you go to bed that will result in you waking up fresher and your skin looking healthier every morning.

Eye circles

Place your ring fingers at the inside of your eyebrows. Gently tap your fingers in the outward direction of your eyebrows. Press and hold into your temples for a few seconds. Tap above your cheekbones and move along the inner corner of your eyes for 30

seconds. Close your eyes tight and then open it wide and repeat this process 5 times. You can also do some eye rotations, look up and down as well.

Benefit: Helps boost oxygen circulation, drain the fluids around the eyes and reduce

puffiness.

Neck massage

Tilt your head back slightly. Place your fingers at the top of your neck. Apply gentle pressure as you glide your fingers down to your collarbone. Press into your collarbone for a few seconds before releasing your fingers and continue for 30 seconds. This can also be combined with certain neck rotation and neck stretching exercises.

Benefit: Boosts lymphatic drainage, eases neck tension and helps correct sagging skin

around your jaw and neck

Jaw unlocker

Make a fist with your left hand and place it on the outer side of your jaw. Your thumb

should be facing down. Turn your head toward your fist, until you feel a stretch on the side of your neck and

ensure your hand doesn’t move. Press your jaw toward your hand, hold for a few seconds and gently release. Repeat the same process on the opposite side.

Benefit: Stretches and engages your neck and jaw muscles.