3 Mistakes to Avoid While Drinking Water, Experts Speak!

Avoid these everyday, common mistakes you make while drinking water - CHECK HERE:

Drinking enough water helps improve digestion by assisting in the breakdown of meals and nutrient absorption. Hence, maintaining hydration is essential for overall health because dehydration can lead to a variety of digestive problems, including bloating and constipation. While being hydrated is crucial for digestion, drinking water incorrectly can exacerbate gut health problems.

Health and wellness website Smartveda captioned their Instagram post, “Water is vital for health as it helps break down food for easy absorption of nutrients and is responsible for maintaining body temperature and throwing toxins out from the body.” It further suggests some dos and dont’s of drinking water for optimal health.

3 MISTAKES TO AVOID WHILE DRINKING WATER

Do Not Gulp Water Very Fast: Gulping down very fast puts the body into mini shock. As a result, the nerves of the stomach get tensed up causing an increase in the release of toxins and indigestion due to an imbalance of fluids. Therefore, one should drink water sip by sip. Drinking Water Before & After Meals: According to Ayurveda, drinking water just before meals reduces digestion and drinking water just after meals increases assimilation and makes people obese. It is beneficial to keep a minimum gap of 45 minutes between water and meals. Drinking Water From Plastic Bottles: Prolonged Consumption of water in plastic bottles can lead to severe health problems such as cancer because of the intake of plastic. It can also cause low sperm count in men and early puberty in girls.

Did you know that drinking water while standing doesn’t enter your lower belly where you would normally absorb them? Standing water consumption can be unhealthy and increase your chances of developing a number of health conditions. Consuming water when you are standing gushes through your body without actually reaching the appropriate organs.

You might not be aware of the numerous blunders we make when drinking water, despite the fact that it is a necessity for life.

