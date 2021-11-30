When it comes to achieving your fitness goals, what you consume every day is as important as your exercise routine, if not more! Nourishing your body with nutrients that can amplify the results of your workout is essential. Your diet gives you the energy to recover after a workout. If you’re looking to live a healthy lifestyle that includes your workout, read on.Also Read - 5 Harmful Side-Effects of Drinking From Plastic Water Bottles

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant shares three food items that will help you and your fitness journey.

Almonds

Being rich in fibre, vitamin E, and protein, almonds are great for the heart and for weight management. You can consume a handful of almonds as a pre-workout snack or have it in between meals. It makes one feel full as it has satiating properties and helps keep hunger at bay. Most of us are used to consuming plain almonds, but you could try adding flavours as well, for instance, curry leaves almonds. You could also top your favourite smoothies with almond slivers. Almond is a versatile nut. According to a study, almonds help in maintaining HDL cholesterol. Snacking on almonds also helps to reduce central adiposity (belly fat). Also Read - People Who Should Strictly Avoid Eating Kaju/ Cashew

Bananas

Bananas are a good post-workout snack! They are convenient, easy to eat and contain nutrients you need to recover from the exercise your body just went through. They are rich in carbohydrates, which is known to improve exercise performance and recovery. The bottom line is you can fit this food anywhere in your fitness routine and manage to get the most out of it.

Sprouts salad

They are one of the best snack foods to eat to help your fitness goals. They contain a host of nutrients like folate, magnesium, phosphorus, selenium and potassium. Sprouting enhances the digestibility of the pulses. Pulses are a good source of plant-based protein. Protein is an essential nutrient to maintain muscle mass. You could consume a variety of sprouts every day like moong sprouts, channa sprouts, alfalfa sprouts and rajma sprouts.