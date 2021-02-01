How much fresh air you breathe every day decides how healthy you are. We breathe around 17000 to 30000 times a day without even realizing it. Inappropriate breathing and inhaling impure air can lead to various complications. Considering a rise in the pollution level, the current winter season, and the COVID-19 pandemic, you should include nasal sanitization in your daily hygiene routine. During winter, the AQI level increases and that means the quality of air reduces. This can affect people of all ages. Also Read - Low Oxygen, No Breathing Difficulty: What's 'Happy Hypoxia' in Covid-19 Patients That's Bewildering Doctors?

Your nasal passage is the entry point to a plethora of air impurities, bacteria, and viruses that can get trapped there leading to various complications. Therefore, here we tell you about a few quick and effective tricks to ensure you breathe well to stay healthy.

Nasal Wash to The Rescue

Saline sprays rinses out impurities and debris stuck in your nasal passage and helps in preventing allergies and symptoms like sinus infections. A nasal wash also helps in moisturizing your dry nose, especially in winter.

Additionally, if you are on any steroids or medications to treat nasal allergies, it is advisable to rinse your nose with saline before using them. It will clear out debris/mucus and help the medication work better.

Minimise Exposure to Air Pollutants

Prevention is always better than cure. So why not cut down the exposure to the pollutants? To do that, you need to track the air quality index in your area, exercise regularly but with moderate outdoor activity when air pollution levels are high, and ventilate your kitchen.

Stay Active

Increasing the level of workouts and physical exercises has benefits that needs no special mention. Staying active is a good way to remain fit and healthy and also minimise carbon dioxide levels in your body. It also helps pump more oxygen, helping you breathe clean air.

With Inputs From IANS