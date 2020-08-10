Being loaded with an array of nutrients, chia seeds are counted as one of the healthiest food items on the planet. These tiny pieces of black seeds are related to the mint family and are a great source of sustainable energy. In the past, chia seeds used to be a diet staple. They are jam-packed with antioxidants that protect the sensitive fats present in the seeds and fight against free radicals present in your body. Here, we will talk about certain scientifically-proven benefits of chia seeds. Also Read - 3 Ingredient Energy Bar: Figs, Chia Seeds and Almonds

Helps in Weight Loss

Carbohydrates present in chia seeds do not raise your blood sugar level and also do not need insulin to be disposed of. Also, chia seeds increase satiety and prevent overeating of calories. Fibre present in chia seeds keeps your gut healthy and aids in better digestion, which is important for effective weight loss. Also, they are rich in protein, which improves metabolism and lowers appetite.

Good For Cardiovascular Health

Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are known to reduce inflammation, which is one of the major causes of damage to blood vessels. Notably, inflammation is known to cause stroke and heart diseases which can be prevented by including chia seeds in your daily diet.

Improves Bone Health

Chia seeds contain various important nutrients including calcium, protein, phosphorus, and magnesium, that are associated with good bone health. So, if you are at a high risk of developing osteoporosis, you must include chia seeds in your daily diet.