Cheating on your partner is the worst thing that you can do in your relationship. Still, people indulge in immoral behaviour like infidelity and even justify it with their illogical statements. Imagine somebody cheating on you and then you would realise how painful it is. In the current time, the relationship seems to have lost its meaning.

Cheating has become common and people brag about doing it with proud.

That is why you should be extra cautious in a relationship and do not trust anyone blindly. By this, we do not mean, you should start constant surveillance, but just be aware of what's happening around. You should know when your partner is cheating on you so that you can give him a shut-up call and ask to leave. Here we mention certain signs of infidelity that can help you know if your partner is cheating on you.

Flirting With a Person of Opposite Sex

Complimenting a person is great but flirting is not. And, there is a thin line between these two. If you are in a relationship, you are not supposed to indulge in such activity. No matter your partner is around you or not, you should do away with cheating.

Complaining About You to Another Person

If your relationship has gone for a toss, you need to have a word with your partner about it and not to somebody else. Outsider should not have any say in your relationship. What happens between you and your partner meant to be between you two only. If it is not the case and your partner is sharing your stuff with someone else, it is considered as cheating or infidelity.

Your Partner Has a Secret Friend

We understand that personal space should be in a relationship. But that does not mean you start having secret friends with whom you do intimate talks. If your partner has a secret friend and he is meeting or speaking to her without letting you know even once, he is cheating on you.