Sharing things with your close friends is normal and we all do so. But, sometimes you end up giving too much information to them about something that should ideally be to yourself only. These are called personal stuffs. We understand that friends are center of your universe as they stand with you in every thick and thin, but that does not mean you let them cross your line of privacy. Their too much interference in your romantic life can make things worse for everyone. Let them participate in your talk only till they are being a good moral support and rooting your relationship healthily. Here we tell you about a few signs that will help you understand if your friends are ruining your relationship with your partner. Also Read - Having Troubled Relationship Due to Social Distancing? Here Are The Ways You Can Rebuild Your COVID-Induced Relationship Distance

They Always Talk on Your behalf

It is good that your friends are there for you during bad times and take stand for you. But that should not be the case when it comes to your relationship. It is meant to be between two people and therefore only they should go through their shares of good and bad phases. Friends should not speak in between. You can speak for yourself and take your stand. Also Read - Lying in a Relationship Can be Toxic, Here is How to Confess Your Lie to Your Partner

They Stalk Your Partner

If your friends are taking more interest in your partner than you, you need to be alert. This is creepy and should be stopped immediately. Keeping a check on your partner through social media and giving you every detail is not cool. Stop this surveillance right away or get ready to face the consequences. Also Read - Are You Emotionally Unavailable in a Relationship? Here is How to Fix The Problem

They Follow You on Your Date

This is called over-possessiveness that needs serious attention. There is something called personal space and everyone needs it. If your friends have started to invite themselves to your outings, give them a much-needed dose of lecture. They should be within their limits.