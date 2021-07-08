We’ve all heard this saying, “You are what you eat,” what we eat can have an impact on your overall appearance. Did you know adding ‘Superfood’ to your daily diet can improve the quality of your skin? Superfoods are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients. Not just that it can also refresh, hydrate, and nourish the skin.Also Read - 5 Reasons Hand Cream is Most Important Product on Your Skincare Stand Right Now!

In today's world, it is common knowledge that we are what we eat, so if you want 'food for your skin', superfoods are it. Loaded with compounds such as fibre, good fatty acids, and antioxidants, these are vital to replenish and strengthen your skin from within.

Dolly Kumar, Cosmetic Engineer and Founder & Director at Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the parent company to skincare brand Skinella, suggests some superfoods be included as part of your skincare routine and how to use them:

Goji Berries

These lovely little berries pack a big punch. They contain more beta carotene than carrots and more Vitamin C than any other fruit. It also contains a host of vitamins and amino acids that could give you youthful, elastic skin. Here’s how you get the best out of it:

DIY Mask: Place 3 Goji Berries in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of water and let it soak for around 15 minutes. Mash it and then add e teaspoon of raw honey. Apply it on your face and rinse off after 15 minutes.

Face wash: Free radicals can wreak havoc on your skin. Thus it’s important to wash your face with a gentle face wash that contains natural Goji berry and Vitamin C. However, make sure you dab on a toner to close the open pores.

Camu Camu

When you think of skin brightening, think Camu Camu. It contains more Vitamin C than oranges. This combined with B3 Vitamins fights pigmentation, fades skin discoloration, and reduces spots by clearing dead cells. This makes it a great ingredient in sunscreen. So, don’t forget to use a Camu Camu sunscreen to protect yourself from UV rays. However, make sure it’s nothing less than SPF 40.

Green Papaya

Apart from having carotenoids that fight free radical damage, green papaya also prevents collagen and elastin from breaking down. Meaning, it helps to fade wrinkles. Plus, green Papaya contains lycopene that makes your skin look radiant and smooth.

Also, a green papaya peel-off mask could be great at tan removal, getting rid of stubborn dirt, blackheads, whiteheads, and excess oil that are difficult to remove.

All in all, superfoods are a natural source of hydration for the skin, and every superfood is rich in vitamins and minerals that help rejuvenate the skin texture. Hence, it’s vital to look for products that contain superfoods in order to give your skin the nutrition it needs. As for younger skin, harsh chemicals in most skin products can have a long-lasting effect. Thus, superfoods are the way to go.