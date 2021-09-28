People who are still working from home often find it difficult to control their hunger pangs, and because of excessive munching, they end up gaining weight and struggle with digestive issues. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends 3 must-have foods for people working from home.Also Read - Mental And Emotional Health : How Emotions Impact Our Mental State, Watch Video

Rujuta says that the 3 superfoods are not just tasty but are easily accessible, affordable, and will help you stay in shape.

Fresh fruit: Make sure you include fresh fruit in your diet which is seasonal and grows in your region. Fruits will give you prebiotic, fibre, and antioxidants. Fruits help in fighting bacteria-borne illnesses. Rujuta recommended chikoo, a seasonal fruit. Nuts: You must include a handful of nuts in your diet as it helps in protecting bone-mineral density. Diwekar says that roasted chanas are loaded with minerals, amino acids, fibre and are good to taste. To control the sugar craving, you can add a bit of jaggery to your bowl of chana. Ghee: Diwekar says if you have lost track of where to stop and how much to eat and are confused about portion sizes, then you need ghee. Ghee has short-chain fatty acids, which can help smooth out digestion and bring back the satiety signal. She says that Ghee is full of essential fats, which also reduces eye strain. Diwekar suggested eating a teaspoon of ghee with your breakfast, lunch and dinner.

So, make sure you add these three superfoods to your diet.