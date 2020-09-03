With time, many things have changed including the definition and types of relationships. Presently, a new term is making rounds called ‘fluid bonding’. Never heard of it? Well, it is a kind of free relationship where two people mutually agree on being together without any barrier. This means, they intentionally have sex without using any protection that increases their chance to share fluids. Hence the name, ‘fluid bonding’. Also Read - Relationship Tips: Here is How You Can Establish an Emotional Connect With Your Partner

Some people believe that having fluid bonding with your partner increases intimacy. However, practically we do not agree to this as various couples share great intimacy for decades without any exchange of fluids. But, it is one's personal choice whether or not to opt for fluid bonding. In case, you are interested in this, here are certain points you need to keep in mind.

Look For The Best Birth Control Option

Fluid bonding increases your risk of getting pregnant. If you are okay with that, there is no problem. However, if the case is otherwise, you must talk to your partner and if needed take the help of a healthcare provider in opting for the best birth control option except for condoms of-course.

Set Some Important Rules

It is important for partners opting for fluid bonding to stay monogamous to avoid the risk of STIs. Therefore, you should first talk to your partner about this and make relationship rules of being with each other only and not having sex outside that relationship. Go for fluid bonding only if you can trust your partner with this. Polygamous fluid bonding can cost you your life.

Get Some Tests Done

Before getting into a fluid bonding relationship, you and your partner must get some important tests done. This will tell you if you and your partner are healthy and not have any sexually transmitted diseases. Also, please share your medical reports with your partner.