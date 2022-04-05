If you are inspired to bring some healthy transformation into your life, you will have to throw out all your old destructive habits, cultivate some good ones, and bring in new stuff to turn your lifestyle healthy. No more delays, dive into what Vijay Thakkar, a fitness entrepreneur and functional medicine coach advises to throw out of your life in order to stay healthy and happy.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: 4 Methods to Avoid Risk of Headaches While Following Keto Diet

The Pessimistic You – It is natural that we cannot stay optimistic every day and time. If you think that you have undergone various training and followed various diets in the past but still couldn’t lose weight or get fit, you must throw that pessimistic approach out. Start believing in yourself, trust your trainer or fitness coach, and only then will you get favourable results.

Accept that transformations do not happen overnight. Good things deserve to take time, enjoy the process. It is definitely hard for anyone to keep their mobiles away right from Day 1. Have a digital wellbeing reminder, notifying you to switch off your mobile at least by 10 pm.

(Inputs by Vijay Thakkar, Fitness Entrepreneur and Functional Medicine Coach)