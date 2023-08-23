Home

3 Viral Looks of Banita Sandhu, AP Dhillon’s Rumoured Girlfriend – Where to Buy Similar Dresses Like Hers

Are you also fashionably inspired by the viral girl Banita Sandhu outfit pick? Here's listing her top 3 looks and where to buy similar.

If you are also gushing over AP Dhillion’s new song “With You”, you are definitely not alone. Since the release of this new Punjabi hit, fans have been love-struck and in awe of the chemistry between AP Dhillon and her rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu. While of course the love-filled travelogue converted into a music video has everyone’s heart going mushy, the unveiling of the song also had headlines making around for the mystery girl, Banita Sandhu. The sizzling chemistry between the two is too hot to handle and made fans wonder if the two are dating for real.

Later, Sandhu was also seen accompanying Dhillon for the screening of his docuseries “First of a Kind” and she also posted a bunch of mushy pictures from the same night featuring their affection and warmth. The caption read, “With me with a heart emoji.”

Banita Sandhu is a Fashionista

Amidst the emerging speculations of their relationship doing rounds, Banita also becomes the talk of the town. From her close resemblance to Khushi Kapoor to her fashion choice, Banita is all over social media. Her fashion choices are definitely impressive and had fashion enthusiasts taking notes.

Here’s listing 3 looks of Banita Sandhu that caught everyone’s attention. Also, check the similar dresses for purchase.

Blue Skater Dress:



Banita Sandhu was seen wearing a blue skater dress in the song “With You”. She paired this mini-skater dress with white sneakers. The outfit looks equal parts casual and chic. This dress is the perfect pick for summer and can be dressed up or down, depending on how you style it. The cobalt blue hue of the dress also ensures that it sits well with the trend. Luckily, we found something similar for you to recreate the same look as Banita.

Barbie core Boss:



Channeling her inner Barbie, Banita aced boss Barbie look in a blush pink pantsuit. This look is the perfect mix of edgy and elegant. She went for a monochromatic look and tied the whole look together with a darker hue of pink purse.

Ruched Red Midi Dress:



Banita Sandhu painted the town red in a dazzling red ruched sleeveless bodycon dress during the screening of her alleged boyfriend AP Dhillion’s docuseries, “First of a Kind”. Sandhu looked mesmerising in the bodycon dress that hugged her in all the right places thereby, accentuating her curves. The spaghetti-thin strap has also softly outlined her shoulder and highlighted her collarbones. The side slit added a right touch of sultry and enticement.

Do let us know which look of Banita you like the most.

