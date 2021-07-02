What do you need to feel empowered in your life? Try and empower others. It’s not an easy task to think beyond oneself and provide meaning to someone else’s life. The non-profit organisation named ‘MukkaMaar’ has been doing just the same. The NGO trains girls with self-defense techniques and makes them learn the importance of physical independence. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Madurai NGO Sells Off 1-year-old Baby, Director Absconding, Police Seal Building

Traditionally, women have been raised to look physically weaker than men. And 'MukkaMaar' aims to break that stereotype. The organisation began training just a bunch of girls on Versova beach three years back. However, slowly they grew and went on to train the girls in all MCGM schools in Mumbai. They then went digital during the pandemic and started training the girls online with their new campaign called 'Mukki'.

'MukkaMaar' is led by Ishita Sharma who has been constantly finding new ways to educate young girls to seek their own strength in times of vulnerability and never forget to 'fight like a girl'. The organisation has now geared up to launch a digital program through a WhatsApp-based chatbot soon. And trust us, this is just the beginning! As 'MukkaMaar' turns three on June 8, the NGO releases a heartfelt video explaining their journey of three years and their plans to fly higher now. Check out the beautiful video here:

There’s joy in giving and making sure that your existence counts! We wish ‘MukkaMaar’ a very happy birthday!