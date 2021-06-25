3 Yoga Asanas to Balance Out Blood Pressure Levels

Yoga can play a big role in restoring health and bringing you numerous physical, mental, and spiritual benefits. Yoga is a one size fits all solution to stress, and when combined with a sensible diet it can help in balancing out your blood pressure levels. Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas to Get Relief From Period Cramps

Yoga can have a calming restorative effect on the mind, and body. Yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation are particularly useful to control your stress levels naturally. This can help prevent lifestyle diseases such as blood pressure. Holistic practices such as yoga can drastically improve the quality of your life. Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas That Can Help to Regulate Hormones

Yoga improves the functioning of your organs, strengthens your immunity, uplifts your mood, and brings a plethora of additional benefits. To support a healthy lifestyle, you can adopt a healthy diet, cut down on your salt intake, and get quality sleep in order to feel refreshed and energetic each morning, says yoga expert Grand Master Akhsar. Also Read - Yoga For Flexibility: 8 Asanas to Make You More Flexible

In a fast-paced and results-driven world such as ours, success is measured not by health, but wealth. And this has become one of the biggest reasons why lifestyle disorders such as hypertension, hypotension, diabetes etc are rampant. With a severe imbalance in work-life routines, people are leading desk-bound sedentary lives.

Hypertension is caused by stress, excess alcohol consumption, excess weight and excess salt/sugar within the diet and dehydration etc. High blood pressure can lead to life-threatening conditions like heart attacks, strokes, renal disorder and vascular dementia.

Along with early detection for prevention, regular exercise through asanas, pranayama and meditation can put you on the path to holistic well-being. Ensure to consult with your medical physician before you start yoga. Follow these yogic techniques to alleviate the condition of High blood pressure.

Tadasana

Formation of the posture

Stand tall with your feet together

Keep your spine aligned and posture erect

Relax your shoulders

Interlock your fingers, inhale and come on your toes

Exhale and bring your heels down

Vajrasana: This is the only pose that can be done on a full stomach. In fact, it should be done right after having a meal.

Formation

Drop your knees down on your mat

Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward

Here, your thighs should press your calf muscles

Keep your heels close to each other, and big toes together

Place your palms on your knees facing upward

Straighten your back and look forward

Padamasana

Formation of the posture

Sit in Ardha Padmasana with your right foot over your left thigh

Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh facing up

Pull your feet closer to your hips

Drop your knees to the floor

Place your palms on your knees facing up

Hold the asana for a while

Repeat with the other leg

Ensure to consult with your medical physician before you start yoga. Follow these yogic techniques to alleviate the condition of High blood pressure. Pay attention to your breath in each pose. Try to repeat 3 sets of every posture and hold each asana for up to 30 seconds.