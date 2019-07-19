One of the most nutritious and powerful healthy foods that you can eat is chickpeas or chana. As a host of plenty of nutrients, chickpeas provide you with numerous health benefits. It can be cooked in any form: boiled, roasted, mashed, sauteed, fried etc. Chana is the main hero of several Indian dishes right from chhole to chana chaat. In western countries, chana is popularly eaten as part of the Mediterranean cuisine among others. Hummus is a very popular dish that’s made with chickpeas. These legumes are excellent sources of energy and must definitely feature regularly in your daily diet.

Prevent and manage Type 2 diabetes: It is one of the best foods that diabetics can have. Chickpeas have a low glycemic index and ensure slow release of glucose. A snack with chickpeas is great to stabilise your blood sugar levels.

Beating fatigue: Do you often feel drained out of energy? It could be because you are deficient in essential nutrients. A serving of chickpeas might do the trick. Chickpeas are rich in the minerals manganese, thiamine, magnesium and phosphorus. These don’t just up your energy levels but also amp up your immunity.

Up your iron levels: Many of us, especially women, are deficient in iron. Lack of iron can be the cause of many diseases and disorders including anemia. What if we told you that a serving of chana jor garam would keep you away from these? Chana is full of iron that’s essential for haemoglobin levels in your body.

Could help you lose weight: Looking for a good, low-calorie, high-energy snack after gym workouts? Try chanas. These have plenty of fibre and also protein to keep you full for a long time. Eating chana can cut your craving for junk food and make you eat less unhealthy food. Just make sure to completely cook the chana and chew properly to avoid stomach upset.