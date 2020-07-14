Want to burn calories effectively and get lean muscle mass? If yes, you should start strength training. It is a significant part of your overall fitness. If you think it is meant for only young people, you are mistaken. People of all age groups can perform strength training to keep themselves healthy and strong. Strength training increases longevity, prevents bone loss, and improves your balance. Also, it can effectively help you deal with ailments like arthritis, heart conditions etc. Also Read - Hockey Teams Focussing on Strength Training During Stay at Home

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, adults should indulge in moderate or intense strength training exercises at least twice in a week to be fit and fine. Here we give some more scientifically-proven reasons to perform strength training workouts. Also Read - Strength Training Could Help Treat Fatty Liver Disease And These Other Health Conditions

Cures Back Pain

People who have a desk job are at greater risk of developing back pain. Sitting in a single position for long-duration makes your back muscles stiff and that causes pain. Generally, you are advised to take rest to be able to get rid of the problem. However, if you wish to flush out the problem permanently, you should perform strength training. It can improve your posture and make your back muscles stronger.

Helps Manage Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin. And, strength training can improve your body’s sensitivity to this sugar-controlling chemical. You can also indulge in cardio to manage the level of insulin in the body.

Improves Cardiovascular Health

Performing muscle strengthening exercises at least twice a week and 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activities weekly can reduce your blood pressure and decrease your risk of developing heart diseases like stroke, heart attack etc.

Improves Mood

When you perform strength training, the level of endorphins hormone increases in your body resulting in boosted energy level and improved mood. Indulging in high-intensity exercises also improves your sleep cycle and helps you snooze better.