Mental health is one of the ignored clinical conditions in India. People usually do not consider it a problem. But do you know that according to WHO statistics, one person dies every 40 seconds due to some kind of mental disorder? Yes, you read it right. The data is concerning enough to talk about the issue and make maximum people aware of the conditions that come under this umbrella term. So, here we present a list of mental disorders that the majority affects people and hamper their overall well being.

Bipolar disorder

It is a type of mental illness characterized by extreme shifts in mood. If you are suffering from this condition, you will go through a range of emotions and experiences like extreme excitement, deep sadness, loss of energy, suicidal thoughts, etc. There are certain factors like genetics, abnormalities in your brain, extreme stress, physical illness, traumatic experience, etc., that can potentially increase your likeliness to get bipolar disorder.

Persistent depressive disorder

Also known as dysthymia, persistent depressive disorder is a type of chronic depression. Its major symptoms include a constant feeling of sadness, hopelessness, low energy, indecisiveness, decreased productivity, change in appetite, poor self-esteem, etc. According to doctors, a chemical imbalance in the brain is one of the major causes of the condition. Other factors including traumatic life events, chronic physical illness, anxiety or/and bipolar disorder can cause persistent depressive disorder.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

It is an anxiety disorder that includes signs and symptoms like obsessive thoughts and a feeling of compulsion to see certain things in a certain way. If you have OCD, you will find yourself experience uncontrollable thoughts and urges to do certain things. Some of the common OCD compulsions include constant washing of hands, checking body parts, repeating routine activities, etc.

Schizophrenia

It is one of the serious mental illnesses in which people become unable to interpret reality. Hallucinations, delusions, and disordered thinking are the common signs that characterize schizophrenia. If this disease affects a teenager, it will be quite difficult to diagnose because early signs of schizophrenia in teenagers are the same as typical sings of teen years like withdrawal from friends and family, lack of motivation, sleep problem, etc.