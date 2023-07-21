Home

Lifestyle

4 Easy Beauty Hacks That Can Save You Some Serious Money And Time

4 Easy Beauty Hacks That Can Save You Some Serious Money And Time

Want to become a pro at makeup? Here's listing some beauty hacks that can upgrade your makeup and also save you some serious time and money.

Whether you are a pro beauty enthusiast or a totally new b, the ever-evolving industry of makeup has something new to offer each time. Basic tricks like applying the right lipstick to cover the zit or finding the foundation as per your undertone are some tips that you might have mastered already but there are many other smart tricks that might make you re-think your makeup skills.

Trending Now

Worry not, because we believe in the spirit of sharing and caring! Here’s listing some beauty hacks to up your makeup game and also save yourself some serious money and time.

You may like to read

1. Mascara for Grey Hair:

As you age, it’s common to spot some grey strands in between your hair and somehow these strands usually pop out right before an important event or a festival. At these times, to eradicate the stress, mascara can come really handy to conceal the grey manes. Simply take your black highly pigmented mascara and take off the excess product from the wand before using it. Take one strand at a time and apply it to the length of your mascara to make the greyness disappear. Keep your hands off the hair to avoid it from smearing or coming off.

2. Concealer for fuller lashes :

Don’t we all desire fuller and fluffy lashes? But the whole pain of going through the irritation and effort of applying false lashes is definitely not the best bet. Luckily, there is a quick and easy hack for this too. After your first coat of mascara, apply a gentle coat of concealer and then layer it up with another coat of mascara. This will add way too much volume and thickness to your natural lashes. Test for yourself.

3. DIY Body Shimmer:

Want to make your body glow like celebrities? Here’s the key to that. Simply take any shimmery shadow from your eye shadow palette and crush the pigment until you get a fine powder. Add this shimmer powder to a bottle that has equal parts of oil and water. Now simply apply this mixture to areas that you want to highlight like – collarbones, shoulders, etc. And voila! You are all set to shimmer like a star!

4. DIY lip-gloss :

Want to have a lip shade of your choice? Simply take a preferred shade from your eye shadow palette and mix it with melted coconut oil. Apply this mixture to your lips with the help of a brush. Ta-da! Now you have a brand new lip shade.

Hope this helped! Follow this space for more beauty-related content.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES