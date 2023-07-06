Home

Lifestyle

4 Easy Ways to Style Your Hair Differently Without Undergoing Any Damage

4 Easy Ways to Style Your Hair Differently Without Undergoing Any Damage

Want to experiment with your hairstyle without committing to a new look altogether? These extensions by 1hairstop is an ultimate solution for different hairstyles.

Hair is women’s best accessory. The way you style your hair can completely turn around your entire look. But experimenting with your hair, especially before any important event is no less than a gamble. Even if you decide to cut your hair short today, the next day you might regret it altogether and would wish to have long and voluminous hair.

Trending Now

Similarly, colouring your hair out of impulse might sound exciting but if the aftermath goes wrong, it can really take away all the former happiness and exhilaration.

You may like to read

Lucky for you, 1HairStop has all the solutions for your hairstyle. Whether it’s going a little experimental with a funky colour, adding fake bangs to turn around your look or adding a braided band to create a quick and easy hairstyle with your Indian outfits.

Here’s a listing of hair extensions that can help you create a different look each time without causing any damage

Braid Hair Band: This braided hair band is made of 100% human hair. The naturally looking hairband gives an excellent and quick hairstyle which would work perfectly with ethnic wear and go in sync with cute outfit aesthetics. The hair band is easily adjustable and the length can be alerted according to the size of your head. Ombre Lavender Streaks: Want to elevate your look by changing your hair colour without undergoing the damage that comes along? These clip-on streaks are an expedient solution to play around with your hair colour without compromising the quality of your hair. Made with 100% natural hair, these streaks are easy to clip in and out as required. Messy Bun Scrunchie: Achieving the perfect messy bun can be a little tricky. But thanks to a messy hair bun scrunchie by 1hairstop. This scrunchie can give you that voluminous, perfect bun in just 2 minutes. Coming in an array of colours, it would blend easily with your natural hair colour and you would hardly be able to tell the difference between your natural hair and the bun. Clip-in Bangs: Committing to a new hairstyle is no less than a gamble. But worry not, the ultimate solution for trying a new hairstyle can be done with these clip-on bangs. Simply place these clip-on bangs and simply switch your hair look completely without the fear of commitment. These bangs look 100 natural and you can’t tell the difference between your natural hair and real hair

Hope this helps! Check this space for more fashion and beauty-related content.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES