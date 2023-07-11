4 Hair Care Tips To Have Silky, Smooth, Voluminous Hair Like Models

When it comes to maintaining gorgeous voluminous hair, models definitely know a thing or two. Considering Fashion Week is synonymous with multiple hairstyling sessions, late nights, and lots of coffee, you realise that their great hair is the result of some seriously amazing hair care routine. Dyson India got on a candid chat backstage with a few models, during the Dyson x Arpita Mehta show, and they shared the hair care tips they swear by.

You may like to read

Investing in a high-quality hairbrush:

Anita Kumar, one of the top models in India, shared,“Some hairbrushes are really damaging to the hair as they’re far too hard and can pull and break the hair, leaving split ends. Investing in a good hairbrush can help care for your tresses daily.”

The Dyson Paddle brush is designed for smoothing hair when drying and styling. With a weighted handle for balance, and air-cushion suspension for scalp comfort.

Using Coconut Oil:

The age-old coconut oil is super nourishing and ultra-hydrating for tresses that need life after excessive styling. Pallavi Singh shared that one of the simplest but most effective tricks is using coconut oil on the scalp and ends and tying your hair into a shower cap. Leave it on for thirty minutes and wash it off with a clarifying shampoo to transform your hair and add shine.

Self-styling with the right tools with less heat damage:

As models go through extensive heat styling during fashion shows, they try to avoid using heat while self-styling. But, on days when they really need to get that lustrous curl for a date night or outing with friends, they prefer using the Dyson AirwrapTM Multi-styler which helps in styling the hair with no extra heat damage. And, it saves a lot of time as they get salon-like hair at home.

Letting your hair dry naturally:

Letting your hair dry naturally helps in reviving your hair. Nisha Yadav swears by not using hair sprays and using avocado or olive oil as a hydrating mask which helps give her hair a day off.

Saving your hair from mechanical damage:

Our hair goes through mechanical damage which can’t be reversed. To avoid such damage, many models suggested using an old T-shirt or a micro-fiber towel to wrap your hair after a wash. Wet strands are much more fragile and prone to breakage and the harsh fibres of a towel can be too aggressive. They also suggested using a satin pillow cover to help improve the health and appearance of your hair. Satin pillowcases are smooth and slippery, which means they create less friction with your hair than traditional cotton pillowcases. This can help prevent hair breakage, tangles, and frizz, especially if you tend to move around a lot in your sleep.

(With IANS inputs)