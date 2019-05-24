Across the world, nutritionists and health experts have been recommending people include superfoods in their daily diet. What exactly are superfoods? Shivam Hingorani, Founder, Ace Blend says, “Superfoods are essentially naturally derived foods consumed in extremely small quantities (mg), but have vast benefits on your health. These foods are extremely nutrient-dense and are excellent sources of minerals, vitamins, fibre, phytonutrients, antioxidants, healthy fats and more. They provide a substantial amount of nutrients with minimal calories.” Here are some relatively less known superfoods:

Chlorella

Chlorella is a freshwater algae that is available in the form of powder and extracts. “It is an excellent source of protein, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, omega-3 and iron, but should only be consumed in controlled quantities of up to 500mg per day,” Shivam says. Chlorella is a detoxifier that helps rid the body of heavy metals and harmful substances by binding them and flushing them out.

Lycopene

Lycopene is a plant-based nutrient that contains antioxidants found in foods such as tomatoes, Pink Grapefruit, Papaya and Guava. It is also the pigment that imparts a red and pink colour to our foods. Foods rich in Lycopene are known to have several benefits ranging from protecting your skin from sun which accounts for 80% of skin ageing. It also helps reduce premature wrinkles. Lycopene is a potent antioxidant that protects the body from damage caused by free radicals preventing oxidative stress. This stress is known to cause a range of illness, inflammation and hamper cellular development.

Grape Seed

Grape seeds are an excellent source of powerful antioxidants known as oligomeric proanthocyanidins (OPCs), a class of flavonoids. Grape seed is also a good source of phytochemicals (a plant-based chemical with protective or disease preventive properties). These OPCs have the ability to permeate the brain-blood barrier providing anti-oxidant protection to the nervous system and the brain.

Barley Grass

Barely grass contains Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, folate and abundant minerals, making it extremely beneficial for the body. In fact, it has seven times the amount of Vitamin C found in oranges, hence, improving the immunity of the body. Its antioxidants help treat Type 2 Diabetes, while its alkaline nature helps cleanse the body, reduce acidity and maintain cholesterol levels.