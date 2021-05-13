The darkness or pigmentation under our eyes are called dark circles, these sometimes may also spread to the cheeks and on the upper eyelids as well. The cause of dark circles can vary from person to person. It can be genetic, post-inflammatory, vascular, shadow effect, tiredness, sun exposure etc. Also Read - Juicy Chemistry Review: Get Rid of Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes And Fine Lines in 3 Simple Steps

Well, you might find comfort in finding out that it’s a common problem and it can completely be taken care of.

There is a huge variety of under-eye creams available in the market now and honestly, it can be very overwhelming to choose the correct one and also to ace the right technique of its application.

What are the main active ingredients in Eye creams?

Kojic Acid

Arbutin

Azelaic Acid

Vitamin C

Retinoic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid etc.

These ingredients can reduce the production of melanin which results in reduced pigmentation. These ingredients are known for hydrating as well.

Megha Mukherjee, beauty and lifestyle creator on Trell shares tips to use under-eye cream and mistakes to avoid. “The one thing you must remember while applying under-eye cream is that if you do not know the right technique of application then no matter how expensive the cream is, it is not going to perform, she explains.

So, what is the right technique of under-eye cream application?