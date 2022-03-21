Many studies have proven that meditation has numerous physiological benefits, including a study done at Harvard University. Meditation can do much more than boosting the brain, and it may even help you reduce your blood pressure, fight anxiety, and help fight pain.Also Read - Struggling With Stress and Anxiety? Try Sound Therapy to Calm and Heal the Mind

Finding peace and calm in the chaos of life can be a real challenge, especially when you're trying to balance work, social obligations, family, and personal life. That's where meditation can help. Meditation is a tool that helps you in exploring your inner self. When Sarabpal Kaur started to meditate, she never got quite round to it. She found it awkward and wasn't sure if she was doing it right, or if it was working. She says, "My practice was inconsistent and I struggled to see how it could be of any benefit to me. Once I looked deeper into it, however, I realised that I had not understood meditation as well as I thought. I'd overcomplicated it."

Why you should meditate? Sarabpal explains, “After a year of practising for 15 minutes a day, I noticed incredible changes within myself. Significantly, I found myself feeling angry less often – something that had troubled me in the past. I also noticed a new ability to remain calm and at peace in the midst of chaos. I had more conscious control over my thoughts. Meditation eases the resistance that your ego creates. This brings a sense of calmness, clarity and enhances patience. It also raises your vibrations.”

Meditation also helps you to live mindfully or helps you to be present in the present moment which further eases out the anxiety. Conscious living is being aware of your surroundings and is the best way to make the best use of your daily energy bucket.

Don’t have time to meditate daily? Practice mindfulness: Doing one thing at a time and being present in the present moment is important. If you are washing utensils let’s suppose then be present at that moment do not complicate things by washing the utensils physically and being at another place mentally. Doing one thing at a time increases productivity and gives your soul the calmness which is lost due to worldly pleasures.

Guided meditation: If you have a monkey mind then guided meditation is the best hack available for you. There are many videos easily available on YouTube choose any mantra of your choice and sit at a quiet place and listen to it. My favourites are "Rama Dassa Sa Se So Hung" (if you have constant headaches), "Maha Mrityunjayi Mantra" (if you have a negative/stressed situation around) and there are many more available.

Anxious and need help: Don't use your phone as and when you wake up in the first 15 minutes your subconscious mind is activated that's the key to manifest your dreams. So, you should speak affirmations or take 3 deep breaths set the intention for the day instead of wasting your time over the phone. Listen or Say 'OM'at least 3 times and it can help your soul to rise up.

(Inputs by Sarabpal Kaur)