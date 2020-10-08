Getting pimples is common and can be avoided up to a certain extent. But, if zits start to crop up almost every month on the same spots on your skin, the situation can become frustrating, and getting rid of them may seem a never-ending process. This can also lead to frequent inflammation and healing processes and that can affect your look majorly. Here, we tell you 4 major reasons that may be causing this problem. Also Read - Beauty Tips: How to Get Rid of Pimples on The Scalp

It May be Hormonal Cysts

An imbalance in the level of androgen hormone in your body can lead to hormonal cysts that are deeper than a regular pimple and take longer to heal. These are large pimples that can get inflamed multiple times due to the accumulation of excess oil and bacteria and may leave scars behind. They tend to keep occurring on the same spots. Squeezing these zits can lead to improper drainage of oil and can increase their susceptibility to reoccur on the same spots. Also, squeezing can smear the bacteria causing pimples to the adjacent locations.

This Could be Period-Induced Zits

Some people get pimples every month during the menstrual cycle. These pimples can occur on your cheeks and jawline. In this case, you need a proper cleanup and therefore you can opt for cryotherapy which is also known as cold therapy. During this treatment method, dry ice is used to destroy your stubborn oil gland. If not this, you can go for cortisone injection or blue light therapy.

Your Skin Pores Are Blocked

The T-zone on your face tends to be oiler than the rest of the area. This happens as the skin pores in this area keep on secreting sebum. Irregular exfoliation or not scrubbing your face can lead to blackheads, whiteheads, and even cysts. These problems occur when the sebum in your skin pores gets combined with dead skin cells and dirt. Therefore, it is important to use a good cleanser to remove excess oil off your face and scrub your face at least thrice a week.

You May be Touching Your Face Too Much

You touch uncountable surfaces in a day and that makes your hands and fingers dirty and likely to carry germs. If you keep touching your face without washing your hands, you are filling your skin pores containing oil with dirt too. This is the ideal environment for zits to pop up.