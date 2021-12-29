We’re in the last month of 2021, the year that gave us a million reasons to think about our health, what we eat, how clean our surroundings are, how strong our bodies are and what helps us improve our immunity. The organic food industry has seen a tremendous shift in consumption and was amongst the few industries that survived the lockdowns. The shift from packaged foods to organic products was quite evident and has a promising future.Also Read - How the pandemic has affected the organic food industry

We need to understand the entire food supply chain first. It is not just about what we are putting into the fields and farms but post harvest process and adulteration is equally important.. In order to make a particular product shelf stable and tasty we are adding alien-like artificial ingredients to rather simple food products as simple as a cooking oil which should ideally be a single ingredient product.

Organic, farm fresh, unadulterated food is highly recommended because of it's undeniable benefits, some of which are mentioned here :

Less or no usage of chemical pesticides

The farmers community that undertake organic farming swear by practices that include less or no chemical pesticides and choose natural remedies. Ancient methods of farming, now implemented in organic farmers, ensured using natural pesticides because a part of residue gets added to the food, and we do not want to intake chemicals.

Just for humans but better for the Not environment as well.

Organic farming enriches the soil, reduces pollution, uses less energy and is thus good for the animals and birds that live nearby and it definitely has health benefits to humans. Doesn’t that make it a better choice?

GMO-free food for livestock

Livestock are given all organic, hormone- and GMO-free feed which means the end products are also GMO free, thus suitable for newborns, pregnant women, and physically sensitive people as well.

The fresher the better

Organic food comes with limited shelf life implying to less chemicals and adulterated ingredients. Chemical preservatives that increase the shelf life also have increased chances of diseases like cancer, eczema, allergies etc that can be avoided and cured with the consumption of fresh and organic foods.

With the new year approaching, new resolutions to make, be sure of what you choose for yourself.

Organic farming in its truest definition means a form of farming which is beneficial for the entire ecosystem.

(Authored by Naman Bhurani Cofounder, Vediko)