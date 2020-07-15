Did you know that the average human has an attention span of only 8 seconds? Yes, you read it right. That’s why you zone out in the middle of a conversation without realising it. Listening is an art and being a good listener is an enchanting life skill that everyone should have. You can succeed in various fields of life by just adopting the habit of good listening. It seems hard to those who remain constantly consumed with his/her life. In such a situation, people only like to speak instead of listening. And, some listen to reply instead of learning. To be a good listener, here are a few secrets you need to be aware of. Also Read - Mother's Day 2020 Playlist: 10 Bollywood Songs Your Mom Would Absolutely Love Listening to

Reflection of What You Hear is Important

When you are in a conversation with someone, it is significant to let the other person know that you are listening to him carefully. To do that, you should respond to them by repeating thing they said. But that does not mean you keep on repeating every sentence that the person utters. Here, the motive is just to demonstrate that you are carefully listening.

Clear Your Doubts

Asking questions is a significant part of being a good listener. It shows that you are attentive and clearing out any doubts that you have. This helps the other person open up to you more and express themselves clearly.

Maintain a Good Listen/Talk Ratio

You should always strive for 2:1 ratio of listening to talking. The more you speak, the less you learn. So, always make sure you keep your mouth shut most of the times in a conversation and speak only when it is required.