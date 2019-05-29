Spend the summer by sipping on these delicious mocktails by the pool…or in your own living room. There’s no better way to de-stress, rehydrate and feel like you’re on a beach somewhere far away.
Mango Margarita
Ingredients:
• 2 limes
• 2 tablespoons coarse sugar
• Two jars of mango chunks, drained
• Ice, for blending
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
Method:
• Begin by zesting the lime. Pour the coarse sugar over the lime zest and toss with your fingers to combine. Set aside.
• Throw the mango chunks into a blender. Top off the blender with ice. Then, add the granulated sugar and squeeze in the juice of the limes. Blend until completely smooth, add more ice if necessary to get the consistency you want. Use a piece of one of the limes to moisten the rims of the glasses. Dip the rims in the lime sugar. Pour the drinks and serve immediately.
Recipe by Abhay Neve, Asst. Restaurant Manager, Novotel Imagica Khopoli
Blossom Sphere (Photo credit: Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity)
Blossom Sphere
Ingredients
Masala Tea Syrup- 45ML
Cucumber Chunks- 4-5 Nos
Rose Water- 15ML
Ginger Ale- Splash
Lime Juice- 20ML
Method
• Mix all the ingredients together and shake with ice and strain and top up with a splash of ginger ale
• Garnish with cucumber and flowers
Recipe by Abhishek Pandey, Mixologist, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity
Citrus & Spice (Photo credit: Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity)
Citrus & Spice
Ingredients
Elderflower Syrup- 30ML
Apple Juice- 60ML
Kaffir lime- 3-4 Leaves
Lime juice- 20ML
Sparkling Water- Topup
Method
• Mix and shake well all the ingredients together
• Garnish with Kaffir Lime Leaves
Recipe by Abhishek Pandey, Mixologist, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity
Chocolate Margarita (Photo credit: Novotel Imagica Khopoli)
Chocolate Margarita
Ingredients: (Serves 2)
• 1/2 cup chocolate syrup
• 1/2 cup (4 ounces) chocolate liqueur (recommended: Godiva)
• 1/3 cup heavy cream
• 1/3 cup orange liqueur
• 1 teaspoon almond extract
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Method:
• To rim the glasses: Put the syrup and chopped chocolate into two small dishes. Moisten the rims of four margarita glasses with the chocolate syrup. Dip them in the Mexican chocolate until coated. Set aside.
• Margarita: Combine all of the ingredients, except ice, in a pitcher. Working in batches, transfer the mixture to a shaker full of ice. Shake and pour into the prepared glasses. Serve cold.
Recipe by Abhay Neve, Asst. Restaurant Manager, Novotel Imagica Khopoli