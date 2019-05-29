Spend the summer by sipping on these delicious mocktails by the pool…or in your own living room. There’s no better way to de-stress, rehydrate and feel like you’re on a beach somewhere far away.

Mango Margarita

Ingredients:

• 2 limes

• 2 tablespoons coarse sugar

• Two jars of mango chunks, drained

• Ice, for blending

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

Method:

• Begin by zesting the lime. Pour the coarse sugar over the lime zest and toss with your fingers to combine. Set aside.

• Throw the mango chunks into a blender. Top off the blender with ice. Then, add the granulated sugar and squeeze in the juice of the limes. Blend until completely smooth, add more ice if necessary to get the consistency you want. Use a piece of one of the limes to moisten the rims of the glasses. Dip the rims in the lime sugar. Pour the drinks and serve immediately.

Recipe by Abhay Neve, Asst. Restaurant Manager, Novotel Imagica Khopoli

Blossom Sphere

Ingredients

Masala Tea Syrup- 45ML

Cucumber Chunks- 4-5 Nos

Rose Water- 15ML

Ginger Ale- Splash

Lime Juice- 20ML

Method

• Mix all the ingredients together and shake with ice and strain and top up with a splash of ginger ale

• Garnish with cucumber and flowers

Recipe by Abhishek Pandey, Mixologist, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Citrus & Spice

Ingredients

Elderflower Syrup- 30ML

Apple Juice- 60ML

Kaffir lime- 3-4 Leaves

Lime juice- 20ML

Sparkling Water- Topup

Method

• Mix and shake well all the ingredients together

• Garnish with Kaffir Lime Leaves

Recipe by Abhishek Pandey, Mixologist, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Chocolate Margarita

Ingredients: (Serves 2)

• 1/2 cup chocolate syrup

• 1/2 cup (4 ounces) chocolate liqueur (recommended: Godiva)

• 1/3 cup heavy cream

• 1/3 cup orange liqueur

• 1 teaspoon almond extract

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Method:

• To rim the glasses: Put the syrup and chopped chocolate into two small dishes. Moisten the rims of four margarita glasses with the chocolate syrup. Dip them in the Mexican chocolate until coated. Set aside.

• Margarita: Combine all of the ingredients, except ice, in a pitcher. Working in batches, transfer the mixture to a shaker full of ice. Shake and pour into the prepared glasses. Serve cold.

Recipe by Abhay Neve, Asst. Restaurant Manager, Novotel Imagica Khopoli