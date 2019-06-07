If you haven’t been sleeping well of late or don’t feel fresh even after getting 7-8 hours of sleep every night or if you are just not able to sleep on time at night, it could be due to a variety of reasons. Sleep is associated with a number of conditions and everything you do (or don’t) can have an impact on your sleep quality, duration and pattern. Sometimes, the simplest of things can make a difference in your sleep. Here are some things you need to steer clear of if you want a good night’s sleep:

Don’t drink water just before sleeping: This may seem not that significant but think about it, drinking water before sleeping can make you want to use the bathroom in the middle of the night, thus disturbing your sleep. For many, getting back to sleep after going to the bathroom is not very easy. Keep your body light and you are less likely to get up at night.

Talking on the phone at night: Many of us have a habit of unwinding at night by speaking with our family or friends over the phone just before bedtime. No matter how pleasant or unpleasant the conversation is, the fact is that you keep your mind occupied with the things you have discussed with each other. This leads to restlessness. It is not uncommon at such times to get dreams which are the work of an overactive brain at night. Instead, it would be better to speak over the phone earlier in the day. Before sleeping, you need to clear your mind and the best way to do that is to meditate or deep breathing.

Wrong room temperature: Too hot or too cold temperatures can result in disturbed sleep throughout the night. Your body should be comfortable with your bedroom temperature in order to fall asleep peacefully.

Smoking or drinking before sleeping: Tobacco and alcohol have been shown to hamper sleep quality. So make sure to skip cigarettes and that nightcap just before your bedtime. You could instead try having a cup of hot chamomile tea.