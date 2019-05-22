Waxing is one of the most convenient hair removal methods. It is long-lasting, quick, convenient and effective. It’s no wonder that so many of us opt for it. But you must keep in mind that when you go for waxing, you need to make sure that you are following certain rules. Only then you can have clean and efficient hair removal. Before waxing and after the appointment, do these things:

Before waxing, preferably a day before, exfoliate your skin with a mild scrub. When you exfoliate, you remove the dead skin cells and you reduce your chances of getting blackheads and whiteheads. This help the dirt lodged near the root of the hair to come out to give you a clean surface for waxing. You must exfoliate regularly – twice a week—for best results.

Before going for waxing, make sure that you are cleaning yourself thoroughly. Wash yourself or better still, take a bath. It is important not to be sweaty or oily before your waxing appointment, as the wax won’t stick properly to the skin.

Ask the beautician to apply talcum powder to the skin so the wax stick better to your skin. While waxing, make sure that the beautician is not double-dipping the waxing stick in the waxing pot, this can spread germs. You will also need to ask her to remove a fresh pot of wax and not use the one which she has used before for her earlier clients.

After waxing, ask the beautician to use a mild lotion to soothe the skin. Preferably, this is should natural and organic, like aloe vera, which is cooling in nature. This will prevent the risk of rashes or boils which are commonly seen post waxing. You could also apply rose water. Do not scrub your skin after waxing. You must also make sure to skip strong fragrance filled soaps or deodorants on the skin. This can irritate the waxed area and turn it red.