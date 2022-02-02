Skin burns are tissue damage that results from heat, using wrong cosmetic products, overexposure to the sun or other radiation, or chemical or electrical contact. It can range from simple rashes to full-blown allergic reactions. Skin burns cause different skin reactions to beauty products. Such as irritant contact dermatitis that happens when something actually damages the skin. The other kind of reaction actually involves your immune system. It’s called allergic contact dermatitis and symptoms can include redness, swelling, itching, and hives. It makes the skin red and raw. Skin burns due to cosmetics can appear on any part of the body, although it happens most often on the face, lips, eyes, ears, and neck.Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Under Eye Care Protection Tips For Women

Skin burns are generally caused due to fragrances and preservatives. Even products that say they are "unscented" can have a fragrance used to cover up chemical scents. It can cause an allergic reaction. Using the wrong cosmetics products can exacerbate an existing skin condition, such as dryness or even oiliness. If your skin is normally dry and tight, using too many acid-based products could make the situation worse. When the skin's acid mantle is stripped, this can be due to using too many harsh products, like foaming cleansers. Cosmetic Products like peels and face washes often contain strong acids that can be harsh on the skin.

Cosmetic products can help to enhance and uplift the overall look in a short time.The most basic step of buying right cosmetic products according to the skin type is understanding the skin well. First you need to identify if you have dry, oily, or sensitive skin. It is essential because the market is full with different cosmetic products that suit different skin types.

Before buying cosmetics products keep in mind the skin type, concerns, and other factors. It will benefit you if you check the ingredient section of a product before purchase.Before you purchase a cosmetic product, remember the natural skin plays a great role in deciding the result.

Before purchasing a cosmetic product, you should know the skin on different parts of the face varies such as lips and eyes that do not have the same skin type. So, it’s essential to understand that even if a particular brand’s foundation is good for the skin type, the lipstick from the same brand might not be good for you.

While choosing a brand, avoid those products that dry out the skin or lead to acne issues. It will be beneficial to try out different products to see which one sits well on the skin.

Always take a patch test to see if any of them causes irritation or allergies. When you apply a specific cosmetic on the skin, it will react immediately and cause some irritation, leading to allergies.

If you have sensitive skin, then must opt for those beauty products that come with a specific label stating they are safe for this skin type. Look for products that have non-allergic ingredients. It will be beneficial not only for sensitive skin people but also for the other types as it will avoid any allergies or reactions to the makeup products.

Tips to Treat Skin Burns Due to Usage of Cosmetics Products

Stop using all skin treating products like retinol, salicylic acid or glycolic acid immediately. They can aggravate the skin burns further. Do not use any products meant to ‘fix’ or ‘treat’ any skin concern and stick to the basics like cleansing, toning and moisturising using gentle products.

Focus on restoring the skin’s lipid health – Skin burns due to usage of cosmetics products can directly attack the skin’s moisture barrier, which leads to sensitivity and irritation when disturbed. So, try to enrich the skincare routine with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides and squalene to restore the skin’s moisture barrier and get it healthy again.

Focus on restoring the skin's lipid health – Skin burns due to usage of cosmetics products can directly attack the skin's moisture barrier, which leads to sensitivity and irritation when disturbed. So, try to enrich the skincare routine with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides and squalene to restore the skin's moisture barrier and get it healthy again.

Include skin-soothing ingredients in the skincare routine – Burnt and irritated skin needs doses of calming ingredients to soothe and reduce inflammation. Upgrade the skincare routine with products infused with ingredients like aloe vera centella asiatica, allantoin, bisabolol, and licorice root extracts.

Apply Sunscreen – Always apply sunscreen after every skincare routine, it is especially essential after suffering from skin burn due to wrong cosmetics products. Since the skin is overly sensitised to sun exposure while healing, a broad-spectrum sunscreen will keep the skin protected from UV damage while it heals.

(Inputs by Dr. Nivedita Dadu , Dermatologist, Founder & Chairman of Dadu Medical )

(Inputs by Dr. Nivedita Dadu , Dermatologist, Founder & Chairman of Dadu Medical )