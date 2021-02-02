During pregnancy, women go through a sea of changes within the body as well as in the mind. This can be a time of extreme joy as well as apprehension for the new life to come. At this time of pregnancy, women can turn to yoga for their physical and mental upkeep. This ancient and holistic science has many levels of postures and practices suited for various levels of practitioners. Yoga is a great tool that can be used for healing and therapeutic purposes along with fitness. Yoga asanas, meditation techniques, and breathing exercises are recommended during pregnancy as they are proven to eliminate stress reduce anxiety and help keep women calm in pregnancy and labour. Also Read - Yoga for PCOD: 4 Yoga Asanas That Can Cure PCOD

Yoga poses and practices can be gentle on both the mother and the baby. It is vital that you practice yoga under the guidance of an expert. There are certain postures that need to be avoided during this time which include inversions, supine stretches, backbends, abdominal twists, and intense asanas.

During the early days of your pregnancy avoid cardio and high impact exercise routines. This may increase the condition of nausea, and hamper foetal development. Follow these calm and restorative poses that can eliminate any aches and pains in the body along with allowing for easy labour. Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares his inputs on Yoga poses to avoid during pregnancy.

1. Sukhasana

Feel free to use the support of cushions pillows and other props to sit down. Stretch your legs out forward and gently fold your right leg and your left leg crossing them at the ankles. Keep your back straight and gently close your eyes. You can place your palms on your knees facing upward.

2. Marjariasana

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

• Slowly take support and place your knees down

• Align palms under shoulders and knees under hips

• Inhale, curve your spine to look up

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

• Exhale, arch your spine and allow your neck to drop down looking at your navel

3. Baddha Konasana

• Sit with your legs stretched out

• Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together

• You can stay here on slowly bring your forehead towards the floor as you exhale

Beej Dhyan/ Aarambh Dhyan

We are habituated to reacting in a conditioned manner based on our upbringing and family environments. This unconditioned way of reacting to life’s circumstances can either be extremely unfavourable to your growth and personal success. Aarambh Dhyan or Seed Meditation controls and transforms this automatic response system that lies within.

Siddhohum Kriya

There are many benefits to this meditation technique. It calms the mind and rejuvenates the body, relieves stress and anxiety. It also balances blood pressure keeping you healthy. Regular practice improves your concentration, and creativity, etc. Yoga and spirituality can keep you active and helps you to remain optimistic.

It is strictly recommended that you should consult your doctor before practising any kind of yoga poses during pregnancy.