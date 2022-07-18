Keeping hair in its healthiest form is the biggest challenge we face nowadays. With so much pollution, our hectic lifestyle and lack of love and care make our hair dull and lifeless. Although there are tons of products that are there to take care of all your hair woes, nothing can beat the power of the good old natural ingredient. Amla or Indian Gooseberry is one such natural ingredient that has been used in hair care for a long for its multiple benefits.Also Read - All You Need to Know About Ayurvedic Sparkles

Amla is a powerhouse of rich nutrients that are essential for the growth of hair. With regular use of amla, the hair becomes naturally thick, strong, and lustrous. The presence of Vitamin C in amla makes it a magic potion for your hair that can battle against hair fall, hair thinning, premature greying, and other severe issues.

Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics shares amazing benefits of Amla for hair.

Natural sun-protector

The sun’s harmful UV rays can damage even our hair. Just as we apply sunscreen on our face to protect it from the sun, applying amla or using amla-based hair products can save your hair from damage. It works as a natural barrier for your hair, providing protection from sun, pollution, dirt, and grime, thus reducing the chances of hair breakage and hair fall. Also, the calcium present in amla helps in promoting healthy hair.

Prevents premature greying of hair

Premature greying of hair is a nightmare for every girl. But amla is your saviour here. Since amla is enriched with the goodness of calcium, iron, and vitamins A, C, and E, it provides ample nutrition to the hair. The hair cells absorb the nourishment that amla gives to the hair and retain the natural colour of the hair.

Keeps dandruff at bay

Dandruff can make your hair dry and dull and also leads to hair fall. Amla is known for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that do not allow the growth of dandruff on the scalp. The Vitamin C in amla keeps the hair nourished and moisturized, thus not letting the hair dry. Amla also prevents any kind of rash or itchiness from the scalp.

Helps in hair growth

Amla works as an excellent stimulator for hair growth. It is full of minerals and vitamins and other essential nutrients that aid in hair growth. It enhances the blood flow on the scalp and nourishes the hair cells. Also, since amla contains collagen, it helps repair the hair cells and lets new hair grow on the scalp.

Treats hair fall

From hair loss to hair thinning, amla can solve all your hair troubles. As it increases blood circulation on the scalp, the hair receives the necessary nutrients from it. The hair roots and follicles become enriched with amino acids, antioxidants, and other important micro-nutrients that treat hair fall and hair thinning. Applying amla oil on hair helps in getting thick and strong hair.

Amla is a superb natural herb that can get you the hair of your dream. Topical application and including amla juice or berries in your diet will significantly improve the health of your hair. Make sure to include this superfood amla in your hair care routine to get the astonishing benefits of amla.