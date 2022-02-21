Who doesn’t love chocolate? Indians have a love affair with all things sweet and sugary- especially chocolates. The delicious treat has started to displace traditional treats. Although chocolates are delicious and hard-to-resist, they can also negatively impact your health. For instance, dark chocolates are good for your health, but only if you eat them in moderation. Other chocolates including milk and white chocolate are loaded with sugar and fat.Also Read - Struggling With Stress and Anxiety? Try Sound Therapy to Calm and Heal the Mind

If you feel chocolates are somewhat impacting your health, then cutting them out could help. According to a report in Eat This, Not That, cutting out chocolate may feel difficult at first, but it can work wonders for both your mind and body. From weight loss to getting a better night's sleep, here are 5 amazing benefits of giving up chocolate for a month.

Controls mood swings: Did you know by cutting out chocolates you are also cutting on sugar, which helps in balancing the effect on moods. When you cut out chocolate, you are getting rid of the main cause of mood swings and irritability, Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM told Eat This, Not That.

Helps in Weight Loss: Eliminating chocolate from your diet, can help in weight loss as it can help in controlling calories and sugar. For quick weight loss, you must avoid added sugars.

A good night sleep: Eating a bar of chocolate a few hours before going to bed can make it difficult for you to sleep as chocolate has caffeine which can keep you up. Consuming caffeine in the evening can disrupt your sleep pattern.

Reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease: By eliminating chocolate from your diet and switching to healthier alternatives like nuts and fruits, your risk of having cardiovascular disease automatically reduces.

No more heartburn: Your chances of getting acid reflux or heartburn reduces as you eliminate chocolate from your diet. McAvoy told Eat This, Not That, "Chocolate is an acidic food and can cause or worsen symptoms of heartburn or acid reflux. The sweeter the chocolate, the more triggering it can be."

So, will you give up chocolate today?