As you grow old, certain ageing signs become visible on your face. Wrinkles and fine lines make your skin lose its elasticity and start to sag. Ageing is a natural process but it can make your skin cells break down and make you appear old. Though you cannot reverse this process, certain nutrients can help you slow ageing and make you look younger for longer. You must include items containing such minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants in your daily diet. Let's know about those anti-ageing food items.

Blueberry

Being rich in flavonoids like myricetin, quercetin, and kaempferol, and vitamin C, K, blueberry can easily prevent cell damage and delay the ageing process. All you need to do is to add blueberry to your smoothie and have it daily.

Avocado

This super-food also has anti-ageing properties. Its vitamin A, C, K, potassium and antioxidant contents can effectively fight against ageing. You can have avocado by mashing it and using as a spread for your toast.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate seeds are rich in compounds like vitamin C, D, E, K, magnesium, proteins, and selenium. These nutrients are known to have anti-ageing properties and can help you fight against different signs of ageing.

Watermelon

Watermelon keeps you hydrated and helps your skin glow. It is best to eat during a hot and humid day. Watermelon protects against ageing. Its rich selenium, potassium, manganese, and carbohydrate contents can help in this regard. This summer fruit can be eaten by slicing it and sprinkling some pepper.

Tomatoes

One of the major reasons behind the early ageing is sun damage. Lycopene present in tomatoes can provide protection against that. This carotenoid has anti-inflammatory effects on human skin. You can have tomatoes by adding them in salad, pasta, or curry.