5 Anti-Aging Yoga Asanas to Tighten Skin on Face And Neck

Make self-care a primary part of your lifestyle if you want youthful-looking skin, and a radiant look. This includes regular exercise, sufficient sleep, a balanced diet, and less stress. Without this, your health suffers which causes the skin to break out into acne, develop fine lines, and wrinkles, etc. Avoid fatty, oily, and processed food, increase your water intake to stay hydrated, and invest in a good quality sunscreen to stay protected from exposure to the sun.Also Read - Anti-Aging Yoga Asanas to Tighten The Skin Around Eyes, Reduce Wrinkles
Yoga can help you achieve this youthful look as it cleanses you and releases stress, and other toxins. Give your body the right balance of proteins, fats, carbohydrates; vitamins, minerals, and water. These nutrients are required to produce energy, for growth, and cell repair. Depending on the climate where we live, and also our level of physical activity, we must consume a minimum of 1.5–2 liters of water per day. Also Read - 5 Most Effective Yoga Asanas to Get Rid of Double Chin
Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares yoga asanas that can help to tighten the skin on the face and neck. Also Read - Yoga For Radiant Skin: 5 Asanas For Glowing And Healthy Skin
These yoga asanas or postures can cleanse, stimulate, aid, and encourage healthy skin.
Bal Bakasana – Baby Crane Pose
Bal Bakasana – Baby Crane Pose
Formation of the posture
- Begin in Marjariasana
- Place your elbows down flat
- Your fingers should point forward and they should be spread apart
- Lean forward in such a way that all your body weight shifts onto your triceps
- Find your balance and slowly lift both your feet off the ground. Bring your feet together
Adomukhi Svanasana
Adomukhi Svanasana
Formation of the posture
- Start on your fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below hips
- Lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted ‘V’ shape
- Now keep the hands shoulders width apart. Fingers point ahead
- Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades
- Try to push your heels to the floor
- Keep your eye focused on your big toes
Halasana
Halasana
Formation of the posture
- Lie down on your back
- Using your abdominal muscles, lift your legs up 90 degrees
- Press your palms firmly onto the floor and allow your legs to fall back behind your head
- Allow your middle and lower back to lift off the floor to enable your toes to touch the floor behind
- Try to bring your chest as close to your chin as possible
- The palms can support the back
- Hold the asana for a while
Sarvangasana
Sarvangasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin by lying down on your back.
- Place your arms beside your body.
- Gently lift your legs off the floor and position them perpendicular to the floor with feet facing the sky.
- Slowly lift your pelvis and back off the floor.
- Bring your forearms off the floor and place your palms on your back for support.
- Try to achieve a straight line between your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet.
- Try to touch your chin with your chest and focus your gaze towards your feet.
Face Yoga
Blow air into your cheeks, holding it for a few seconds in your mouth, and release. Repeat this a few times. Do exercises for the eyes, by making rotations with your eyeballs, looking up and down etc.
With regular yoga practice your skin stays tight, and wrinkle-free making you look at least 10 years younger. Help yourself by adopting a cleaner and greener diet by adding more fruits, salads, natural juices, pulses, and leafy vegetables to get that flawless skin you always wanted.