5 Anti-Aging Yoga Asanas to Tighten Skin on Face And Neck

Make self-care a primary part of your lifestyle if you want youthful-looking skin, and a radiant look. This includes regular exercise, sufficient sleep, a balanced diet, and less stress. Without this, your health suffers which causes the skin to break out into acne, develop fine lines, and wrinkles, etc. Avoid fatty, oily, and processed food, increase your water intake to stay hydrated, and invest in a good quality sunscreen to stay protected from exposure to the sun.

Yoga can help you achieve this youthful look as it cleanses you and releases stress, and other toxins. Give your body the right balance of proteins, fats, carbohydrates; vitamins, minerals, and water. These nutrients are required to produce energy, for growth, and cell repair. Depending on the climate where we live, and also our level of physical activity, we must consume a minimum of 1.5–2 liters of water per day.

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares yoga asanas that can help to tighten the skin on the face and neck.

These yoga asanas or postures can cleanse, stimulate, aid, and encourage healthy skin.

Bal Bakasana – Baby Crane Pose

Formation of the posture

Begin in Marjariasana

Place your elbows down flat

Your fingers should point forward and they should be spread apart

Lean forward in such a way that all your body weight shifts onto your triceps

Find your balance and slowly lift both your feet off the ground. Bring your feet together

Adomukhi Svanasana

Formation of the posture

Start on your fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below hips

Lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted ‘V’ shape

Now keep the hands shoulders width apart. Fingers point ahead

Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades

Try to push your heels to the floor

Keep your eye focused on your big toes

Halasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Using your abdominal muscles, lift your legs up 90 degrees

Press your palms firmly onto the floor and allow your legs to fall back behind your head

Allow your middle and lower back to lift off the floor to enable your toes to touch the floor behind

Try to bring your chest as close to your chin as possible

The palms can support the back

Hold the asana for a while

Sarvangasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by lying down on your back.

Place your arms beside your body.

Gently lift your legs off the floor and position them perpendicular to the floor with feet facing the sky.

Slowly lift your pelvis and back off the floor.

Bring your forearms off the floor and place your palms on your back for support.

Try to achieve a straight line between your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet.

Try to touch your chin with your chest and focus your gaze towards your feet.

Face Yoga

Blow air into your cheeks, holding it for a few seconds in your mouth, and release. Repeat this a few times. Do exercises for the eyes, by making rotations with your eyeballs, looking up and down etc.

With regular yoga practice your skin stays tight, and wrinkle-free making you look at least 10 years younger. Help yourself by adopting a cleaner and greener diet by adding more fruits, salads, natural juices, pulses, and leafy vegetables to get that flawless skin you always wanted.