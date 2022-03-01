Who doesn’t want to wake up to glowing and healthy skin? By adding a few beauty ingredients to your skincare routine, you can get that extra glow. We asked Dr Geetika Goel, Consultant, at Clinic Dermatech what beauty ingredients one must include in their skincare routine for radiant skin. She listed 5 active ingredients:Also Read - 3 Minutes Face Exercises to do Daily Before Bed

Hyaluronic acid – The hydrating properties of hyaluronic acid make it a popular skincare ingredient for plump and radiant skin. It lubricates the skin tissues hence supplying it with the essential moisture that leaves it to appear soft, toned and supple. Hyaluronic acid is being used widely in oral supplements and skin formulations such as skin repair creams, serums and skin booster injections. Fine lines and wrinkles at an early age which are usually a result of dry, dehydrated skin, also respond to its deep hydration making the skin look smoother and younger. Vitamin E – Vitamin E or tocopherol is a fat-soluble vitamin with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It soothes skin irritation, reduces redness and inflammation associated with various skin problems. It is usually restricted as a component of overnight serums for being heavy in texture and consistency. Regular use of Vitamin E on the skin boosts the natural glow and enhances skin cell turnover. It also forms an integral part of a profound pm routine for a gleaming and rested appearance of the under-eye area. Liquorice – Liquorice is an organic and natural ingredient that is effective in sun damage protection, has age-defying properties, and brightens and evens skin tone. It can also be combined with other widespread ingredients like vitamin C or niacinamide to enrich their impact. Antioxidants – Vitamin C, pomegranate extract, apple stem cells etc, are known for shielding skin with potent barriers to lessen the day-to-day oxidative stress on the skin. You must indulge now and then in antioxidant supplements orally while incorporating them into daily skincare for natural luminosity. Vitamin C has collagen-boosting properties and protects skin against harmful pollutants and photodamage. No wonder premium skincare brands are mixing antioxidants in their formulations to impart a healthy glow to the skin. AHAs: Alpha-hydroxy acids like lactic acid and glycolic acids in mild concentrations can be utilized at home for deep exfoliation of the skin and sloughing off the dead cells, bacteria and debris revealing a clearer complexion that glows without highlighters. Used for a while, AHAs reduce age spots, blemishes, hyperpigmentation and lift overall skin texture and tone.

These ingredients will work like magic on your skin.