Hema Malini Birthday Special: Here's a peek inside the 'Dream Girl's' daily regimen as she continues to age gracefully despite the pressures of beauty standards, politics and Bollywood:

5 Beauty Secrets of Hema Malini at 75 That You Probably Didn't Know About

Hema Malini reigned over the movie industry in the 1970s. The legendary star has played a variety of roles both on and off the screen, with utmost grace. From creating a niche for herself in the Hindi cinema industry to being stern and active in parliament, the dream girl has tried her hands on everything. As she turns 75, let’s dive deep into how she aged so gracefully. Hema Malini frequently remarked that one should never take beauty for granted because it is a gift from God. She asserted that her skin is healthy because God created it to be such. It does not, however, imply that she has it easy. Having healthy skin comes with the responsibility of maintaining it.

How 75-Year-Old Hema Malini Aged Gracefully?

Stay Hydrated: Celebrities love to practice this simple habit of getting enough water, and Hema Malini is no different. Every day, she consumes roughly 2-3 litres of water. She claims that staying hydrated keeps her body inside clean. By consuming the recommended quantity of water, you may maintain good health by keeping your body hydrated and eliminating pollutants. Healthy Diet: Hema Malini’s beauty advice is founded on the conviction that what you eat will also be reflected in your skin. She takes care to eat a nutritious, well-balanced diet. There are several fruits and veggies in it. Stay Positive: Hema Malini firmly believes that if negativity is released from the inside, it creates room for development and success. She also thinks that inside cleaning may give you a radiant, healthy complexion. She claims that our true health and satisfaction come from our inner positive energy. Keep it Simple: The ‘less is more’ aesthetic guides Hema Malini’s makeup routine. When she applies her own makeup, she prefers to use very little. She is prepared to leave a place with kajal in her eyes and little lip colour. Dancing Her Way Out: One of the main Hema Malini fitness advice is to do DANCE. She is a trained classical dancer who has employed dancing as one of her stamina-preserving techniques over the years. She can keep active and fit by dancing.

Happy Birthday, Hema Malini!

