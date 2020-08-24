Lemon has a great role to play in enhancing your food’s taste and flavour. It does not only add perfection to salads, Chutenys, and curries but also energizes your body, especially during summer. Lemon juice is quite versatile. It is associated with various health and beauty benefits too. Being a rich source of vitamin C, lemon juice can boost your immunity. It has some other benefits too. Read on to know about them. Also Read - Lemon Rice Recipe: This Simple Dish Can be Made in 15 Minutes, Just Follow The Steps Given

Helps in Weight Loss

Lemon juice contains polyphenol antioxidants that are known to aid in weight loss. It also regulates your blood glucose level by improving insulin resistance. Also Read - How to Make Mexican Lemon Rice at Home?

Good For Your Skin

Lemon juice has bleaching properties that improve your skin tone. It reduces the appearance of dark spots and acne scars too. Lemon juice keeps your skin moisturised and reduces the risk of early onset of wrinkles.

Aids in Digestion

Drinking lemon juice every day in the morning can improve your body’s metabolism and prevent the onset of constipation. It regulates your bowel movement by preventing the buildup of toxins.

Improves Your Breath

Lemon juice is a perfect home remedy for the foul smell that comes from your mouth. Sometimes, eating foods with strong smells can cause bad breath. In that case, you can drink lemon juice and get rid of the issue. It stimulates saliva and prevents dry mouth, which is one of the reasons for bad breath.

Prevents Formation of Kidney Stones

If you are at high risk of developing kidney stones, you must drink lemon juice daily. Kidney stones are crystallized waste products. Having lemon juice, which is citric, increases urine volume and pH of urine, making a less favourable condition for kidney stone formation.