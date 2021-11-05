Ayurveda has been a part of Indian culture for over 5000 years, and its origins may be traced back to the Vedic era. Ayurveda places a high value on living a balanced life based on the right principles, nutrition, and behaviours. Ayurveda is derived from Sanskrita words Ayur(Life) and Veda (Science/knowledge, Ayurveda believes that the right flow of energy through a person’s body will aid in the strengthening of their defence system. Ayurveda is a more natural method of treatment that uses a comprehensive, holistic approach to connect body, mind, and spirit. This type of treatment, like the history of almond consumption, is firmly established in our society.Also Read - Health Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Lungs Healthy Post Diwali, Watch Video

According to Ayurveda, here are five benefits of almonds and why it's important to be consuming them daily.

First, almonds are widely known as a rejuvenator, tonic, and nourishing nutraceutical product (functional food) when used in food preparation. The ancient Indian medical systems also mentioned it as an ingredient in many compound medicinal formulations with pharmacological effects.

Second, there are many ways to attain weight gain and get muscle mass. One of the safest ways to gain weight gradually is by consuming nuts like almonds. Almonds are capable of enhancing body mass and strength. They also might help in relieving Vata and Pitta doshas.

Third, a medicated ghee prepared with almonds and other ingredients like kharjūra, munjāta abhiṣuka, etc. is beneficial as nasal medication(internal administration), in treating many diseases of the shira, kasa and shwasa. (Kindly check with the Ayurveda expert for exact condition and dosage)

Fourth, almonds may help in conditions of prameha. According to Ayurveda, Prameha is a syndrome that comprises clinical disorders such as obesity, prediabetes, diabetes mellitus, and metabolic syndrome. Consuming almonds (Soaked) may help in treating complications of diabetes, including frailty and weakness.

Lastly, according to Ayurveda, consuming almonds are good for overall skin health. They help in attaining a better skin complexion. In addition, almonds may also treat premature greying of hair and hair fall.

(Authored by Dr Vishakha Bahri, Senior Ayurveda Expert. Dr Vishakha works with a mission to propagate the principles of Ayurveda worldwide to create self-awareness amongst people for their own well-being.)