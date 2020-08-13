Itchiness in the scalp is a sign of skin conditions like psoriasis, dandruff etc. If not treated on time, it can cause severe hair fall. If your scalp is dry and you are experiencing dandruff or have lice in your head, you can try certain home ingredients to get rid of the itchiness caused by these problems. Those with oily and sweaty skin can also opt for these remedies and get rid of the problem. Also Read - Here is How to Apply Heena For Long And Strong Hair

Coconut Oil

Dry scalp is one of the most prevalent reasons for itchiness. You can moisturise your scalp with coconut oil. Massaging your head with this oil twice a week can treat the problem that’s causing itchiness. Adding a few drops of vitamin E oil to it will make it more effective. Also Read - Hair Care: How to Get Rid of Chronic Dandruff

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar acts as an astringent and clears your scalp. It contains strong anti-fungal and antibacterial properties that help you get rid of the dead skin cells on your scalp that are causing itchiness. Applying apple cider vinegar on your scalp can also maintain its pH. You should mix a bit of water in apple cider vinegar and then massage your head with it twice a week.

Baking Soda

It has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that kills pathogens responsible for causing skin issues that lead to itchiness. It also neutralises your scalp’s pH level. To get rid of itchiness in the scalp, you need to mix 2-3 tablespoons of baking soda in water and apply the paste on your scalp. Let it stay for 10-15 minutes and then rinse off.

Olive Oil

It contains oleocanthal and oleuropei, components that have strong anti-inflammatory and skin protectant properties. Therefore, applying olive oil on your scalp can heal inflammation and help you bid adieu to itchiness. All you need to do is to massage your scalp and hair with warm olive oil. Leave it overnight. Next morning, wash off using a mild shampoo.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice has antimicrobial properties. Also, it is acidic in nature and effective in healing inflammation. Applying fresh lemon juice on your scalp using a cotton ball and leaving it for 10 minutes can provide you relief from itchiness. After that, you can rinse off with water.