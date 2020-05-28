Currently, it is not possible to visit a parlour to get a relaxing spa due to coronavirus pandemic. But that should not stop you from pampering yourself. You must take out time for self-care. Your body works 24 hours every day to complete every task then why can’t you treat it better even at least a day in a week? Also Read - Night Time Skincare Routine Every Woman Should Know About

You deserve to have free time when you do things that can make you feel happier from inside out. Here are some weekly beauty ritual that you can follow to get a radiant skin.

Enjoy a Good Bath

Set your mood by playing relaxing music. Now, put some Epsom salt in the bathwater. Soak yourself in it for at least 20 minutes. This will boost blood circulation in the body and can also alleviate muscle tension.

Condition Your Hair

It is important to provide the much-needed care to your tresses. Prepare a mask at home and apply it on your hair to give it the nourishment. To make a mask, you can mix 1 tablespoon of honey, one egg, and a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. These ingredients can hydrate your scalp and provide shine and strength to your hair.

Exfoliate Your Skin

Exfoliating your skin is necessary as it helps you get rid of the dead skin cells and make room for the new ones. Not doing this can lead to flaky patches and clogged pores. Exfoliating your skin every week can make it glow and result in fewer breakouts. Long-term exfoliating can boost collagen production.

Opt For Gua Sha Massage

Those who want to have a healthy skin and clear complexion should go for a facial massage using Gua Sha. It is an alternative therapy that improves your blood circulation. This Chinese healing technique can also be used to get rid of migraine headaches, neck pain etc.

Get a Manicure And Pedicure

Your nails too need some care. So, it is advised to take out some time to do pedicure at home. To do that, you need to fill a tub with warm water and add Epsom salt in it. Soak your feet in the water for around 10 minutes. Then apply cuticle cream on the base of your toenails and massage for 5 minutes. Then, use a pumice stone to scrub your feet. Exfoliate your feet with the help of a face scrub. Wash your feet and then apply a good moisturizer. Now, you can apply nail paint.