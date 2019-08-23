Love sipping a hot cup oF Chai when it is raining outside? Here are some different teas you can treat yourself to according to Ambarish Ghosh, founder-director, The Hillcart Tales

Masala chai

Steeped in myriad aromas of cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, the spiced tea offers such flavours and properties that not only tickle the tastebuds but, also offer various health benefits such as boosting the appetite and resistance against seasonal flu. The best thing about spiced Tea is that you can enjoy it anytime whether with breakfast or as your evening cuppa.

Honey Lemon Tea

If you are down with the monsoon blues such as aches, or a cold, then a steaming hot cup of Honey Lemon Tea is going to be a wonderful option for your health. Honey and lemon have the ability to cleanse the body and they remove the toxins from our system. Honey Lemon tea can be had at any hour, but, it works even better if consumed after meals. We would recommend you to enjoy it on misty rainy evenings.

Green tea

This tea is usually very soothing in nature. It has an aroma with floral undertones and the best thing is that it can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Green tea has a number of benefits as well as a highly refreshing taste and a sweet-spicy feel. It is also rich in antioxidants and naturally occurring flavonoids. Green tea is best enjoyed without any sugar or milk.

Mint tea

Mint tea is a very powerful brew with strong flavours of mint merged with the softer astringency of green tea. The bright light-green coloured drink can be enjoyed after meals as it boosts digestion. It is rich in antioxidants and the aroma of mint gives you a refreshing feeling with each sip. It is a light brew that should be had without any milk or sugar.

Basil/Tulsi tea

This tea is delicate and relaxing with an excellent sweet, spicy and floral aroma of basil. Its incredible health benefits make the tea a great choice for the monsoons. It keeps the body calm and brings down the heat levels. The tea also has a refreshing taste and rejuvenating aroma that calms the nerves and stimulates the senses. The best time to consume Basil tea is in the morning and afternoon and it is best enjoyed as a light brew without any added milk or sugar.