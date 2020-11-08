We all see dreams while sleeping. Some of them are fascinating and mysterious while others are scary. A few psychoanalysts believe that dreams are your unconscious desires. However, modern theories of dreams suggest there is no truth or reality associated with dreams. As per certain interpreters and analysts, dreams have meanings. Let’s know about 5 common dreams that people see and what their interpretations say about them. Also Read - Do You Also Forget Your Dreams After Waking up? Read This to Know How to Recall Everything You Saw in Your Sleep

Being Chased or Stalked by Someone

According to dream interpreters, dreaming about being pursued means you are trying to avoid something in your daily life. It may be your fears or desires. Tony Crisp, author of Dream Dictionary tells that meaning of such dreams depends on who is chasing you. If your pursuer is an animal, it means, you are hiding from your feelings like anger, passion, etc. If you are being chased by someone of the opposite sex, it suggests that you are afraid of love or being disturbed by your past relationship. In case the pursuer is an unknown figure, it means you are hiding from some unfortunate experience from your childhood.

Falling From a Great Height

Firstly, we would like to bust a common myth associated with this dream. It is believed that dreaming about falling from great heights means you will certainly die in real life. That's completely false. Now, let's move to its psychological interpretations. According to the author of the Illustrated Dream Dictionary, Russell Grant, dreaming of falling is perhaps a symbol of fear in real life. It suggests that you may be failing in some area whether it is love or work and you should reconsider your choice and take a new direction.

Public Nudity

Dreaming about being naked in public is quite common and it suggests that you are afraid that people will know your shortcomings or imperfections. This is what Penny Peirce, author of the Dream Dictionary for Dummies suggests.

Losing Teeth

Dreaming about losing your teeth indicates that you are concerned about your appearance. It may also mean that you are worried about something you have said that can embarrass you. This is what Penny Peirce, author of Dream Dictionary for Dummies interprets.

Death

Dreaming about your own or your family members’ death suggests that you are anxious or fearful of the unknown or about the change. Dreaming about the death of a close one indicates you have fear of the future and you are mourning the inevitable passage of time.