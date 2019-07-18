Let’s face it. Working out every day, going to your gym or yoga class can get tedious. One of the best ways to stay fit while having plenty of fun is to dance. Dancing burns calories and fat and is one of the most recommended physical activities for weight loss and other health benefits. It’s raining new moves this monsoon season. Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar spells outs the trending dance styles for the monsoons. So don’t let your spirits dampen with the non-stop downpour, it’s time to create a splash and start dancing.

Contemporary: For the serious dance enthusiasts, there is nothing better than honing your skills, technique and training in one of the finest styles of dance, contemporary. From flexibility through stretches, to working on your stamina and building your strength, the contemporary dance form is intense. Try combining Indo contemporary and modern moves with a touch of folk and with a bit of a ballet grounding.

Best of Bollywood: This one never goes out of style or season. So even in the monsoons, Bollywood is amongst the favourite dance styles.

Hip-Hop: From Urban to Old School, Hip Hop as a culture still remains constant and evolving. Of the most popular dance styles amongst the youth, Hip Hop classes always go to packed houses.

Bhangra- hip hop swag: As the name stands, Bhangra swag adds some flavour and spice of swag in the traditional Bhangra dance. It is an amazing combination with some trending music. It’s the Bhangra tadka from the east with the Hip Hop Swag from the west combined into a lethal combination!

Sassy Hip Hop: Another cool variant of Hip Hop, this one is the new favourite amongst all the ladies who like to dance. This has sass, style and super moves!.

So pick your favourite dance style for the season and let’s dance!