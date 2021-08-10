Over the years, Indians have become more health-conscious. With the emergence of a fitness industry enabled by services, equipment providers, government initiatives and complementary industries, people have started making mends to their daily habits and lifestyle.Also Read - Weight Loss Mistakes: Here's Why You Could be Gaining Weight Despite Doing Everything Right

When it comes to making changes, both exercise and healthy eating habits have to be incorporated into the lifestyle. Even if you are going to the gym or practising yoga, there are ways to stay healthy by including foods like ragi in your diet. Also Read - Monsoon Diet For Dull Skin: Easy Tips to Ensure Healthy Skin During Rainy Season

Ragi is an unrefined crop that is grown in high-altitude areas in the country and can withstand hard climatic conditions. It is a highly nutritious cereal crop that is loaded with iron, minerals, calcium, protein, and other minerals and vitamins. Also Read - The Best Selling Indian Dish From Priyanka Chopra's Sona Restaurant in New York - Any Guesses?

Dolly Kumar, Founder and Director at Cosmic Nutracos, the parent company of Gaia tell us ways of including ragi in your daily diet:

Ragi Muesli: Start your day with high fibre food like Ragi Museli, which is the ideal diet breakfast. Also, if you are someone who is always running, a bowl of ragi muesli is all you need. Keep an on-the-go pack ready and you’re all sorted. The high fibre and protein content will keep you full for long durations.

Ragi Roti: The most common and easy way to make ragi a part of your diet is by making ragi chapatis. Just add ragi powder with the dough while kneading it.

Ragi Cheela: Ragi cheela happens to be the tastiest way of including ragi in your diet. You can have this filling lunch recipe with dips, sambhar, or chutney.

Ragi Idli: If you are fond of savouring South Indian food, then ragi idli is what you should try. It is healthier than the normal suji or soaked rice and urad dal idlis.

Ragi Cookies: Another easy way to add ragi to your daily diet is Ragi cookies. Easily available in the market, Ragi cookies are both healthy and tasty alternatives for your snacking.

Ragi is rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre. It helps in maintaining a healthy body weight along with providing you with a host of other health benefits.