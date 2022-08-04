During the rainy season, many skincare concerns arise. These concerns include the formation of whiteheads and blackheads, bacterial and fungal infections, skin irritation, redness, rashes, etc.Also Read - Moonsoon Skincare: Expert Reveals 1 Magical Fruit To Include in Your Diet For Refreshing Skin

‘Only oily skin should be exfoliated’

‘Moisturising is only for dry skin’

‘Fragrance-based skin care products affect only sensitive skin’

Bust these myths. Every type of skincare should involve the process of exfoliating, moisturizing, and hydrating. Avoid fragrance-based products as they might cause skin irritations in the long run.

Skin-vest-ment process during monsoon

Regular Face Wash – It is advised to wash your face more than thrice per day. Face washing will prevent infections caused by fungus. During the process of face wash, oil secretions are washed out and open pores are reduced.

It is advised to wash your face more than thrice per day. Face washing will prevent infections caused by fungus. During the process of face wash, oil secretions are washed out and open pores are reduced. Exfoliate – They unblock open pores. Make use of green tea or tea tree mask during exfoliating to remove dead skin and clear oil secretions that are clogged inside open pores.

– They unblock open pores. Make use of green tea or tea tree mask during exfoliating to remove dead skin and clear oil secretions that are clogged inside open pores. Moisturise – Even during the monsoon season, skin gets dried out. Your skin may not look like it needs to be moisturized during the monsoon, however, it is necessary to apply moisturizers.

– Even during the monsoon season, skin gets dried out. Your skin may not look like it needs to be moisturized during the monsoon, however, it is necessary to apply moisturizers. Hydrate – Keeping the skin hydrated will enable the skin to be free from pimples and acne problems. Skin hydration is an important process in the skin-vest-ment process.

There are numerous ways to nourish the skin through natural ways. Many homemade remedies are easy to make and are not time-consuming. These remedies can be used by anyone regardless of their age and the worry of side effects, as they are completely free of any side effects, as these ingredients are purely natural.

“Self-care starts with skincare”. Here are a few ‘Do it Yourself’ homemade remedies that will give flawless radiant looking skin even in the monsoon season.

Remedy #1: Fight against Inflammation:

Procedure to make a face mask that helps in inflammation:

Step 1: Take rose water in a bowl.

Step 2: Add orange peel, red lentil powder, and oatmeal to the bowl.

Step 3: Make a paste using these materials.

Step 4: Apply the paste to the skin and leave it until dry.

Step 5: Rinse the paste with ice water.

Remedy #2: Reduce Open pores:

Procedure for making a face mask that will tighten open pores:

Step 1: Cut tomato into pieces and place those pieces in the freezer.

Step 2: Rub the frozen tomato on a regular basis. It is said to be effective if done every day.

Step 3: The acidic nature of the tomato will tighten the open pores of the skin.

Visible results can be observed within a week’s time. This is one of the easiest homemade skincare remedies.

Remedy #3: Treating Acne and Breakouts:

Procedure for making a mask that treats breakouts and acne:

Step 1: Take two tablespoons of honey in a bowl.

Step 2: Add four tablespoons of essential lavender oil.

Step 3: Add a few drops of tea tree oil and mix the mixture for a few minutes.

Step 4: Evenly apply the paste on the entire face. Leave the face pack for a minimum of ten minutes.

Step 5: Wash the face with cold water. This face mask ensures that the pores are closed as well.

They make sure to treat acne and breakout problems.

Remedy #4: Make the skin Smooth:

Procedure for making a paste that smoothens the skin:

Step 1: Take a spoonful of sandalwood powder in a bowl.

Step 2: Add half a tablespoon of turmeric to the bowl and mix well.

Step 3: Add a few drops of rose water to make the mixture into a thick paste.

Step 4: Apply the pack to the neck and face and leave it to dry.

Step 5: Wash the pack off the face using lukewarm water.

Sandalwood is used to absorb excess oil in the skin and make sure to soothe the skin. And the turmeric powder gives a glowing shiny skin.

Remedy #5: Glowing skin:

Procedure for making a fruits face mask:

Step 1: Cut a banana into pieces and keep it inside the bowl.

Step 2: Add several pieces of apple and peach to it as well.

Step 3: Add one big tablespoon of honey to the fruit bowl.

Step 4: Use a blender to blend the fruits and honey together.

Step 5: Apply the fruit paste to the face and let it sit for some time. Rise the wash with ice water for the best results.

Repeat this procedure to obtain glowing clear skin.

Conclusion

These home remedies come in handy as they can be easily made with common food supplements that are commonly available in the market. These homemade skincare remedies do not have any harmful side effects as they are made using natural ingredients. These ingredients are filled with natural properties that provide the skin with all the necessary nutrition. Though natural remedies are said to take longer to be effective and not show results in a short period of time, it is considered to be a healthy and safe way to treat the skin.

(Inputs by Kamlesh Salvi, Digital Lifestyle Influencer)