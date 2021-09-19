Eggs are very healthy. They are packed with nutritional values and benefits. A lot of people consume boiled eggs for breakfast. To incorporate eggs in everyday meals, people try and make different varieties of eggs. One of the varieties is the boiling of eggs.Also Read - Boiled Eggs Diet Side Effect: Fitness Freaks And Gym-Goers Pay Attention

A lot of people find it difficult to peel eggs after boiling them. There are times when they notice that after boiling eggs and in the process of peeling them, the white part of the eggs, which is the important part gets peels off too. The white skin tastes pretty bad and it spoils the entire egg dish.

To avoid the problem of peeling eggs, once and for all, we have brought to you some quick and easy hacks.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is very helpful. Usually while boiling, the upper shell sticks onto the egg and later it becomes difficult to peel. Baking soda is to rescue. Add a pinch of soda to the boiling water where you have kept the eggs. This will soften the upper shell and it will be easy to peel.

Roll on Chopping Board

For a hassle-free and quick peeling of boiled eggs, this method will be really helpful. Place the egg on the chopping board and gently, roll it with your hands. This way, the upper shell of the egg will be easy to peel.

Cold Water

After taking it right from the boiling water, eggs are too hot to remove the white skin. In this case, place the eggs in a bowl filled with cold water. Cover the lid with an airtight container. Stir it for a few minutes and the eggshell will come off easily.

Running Water

If all the aforementioned tricks look like a daunting task, you can try this one out. Place the eggs right under running water or in ice water and start peeling them. This helps the white skin not to stick on the egg and peels them quickly.

Spoon

Spoons are the easiest way to peel off white skin. Boil the eggs first and peel a smaller part from above. Place the egg between the spoon and start swirling. In a few minutes, the white skin of the egg can be peeled easily.